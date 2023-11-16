Tom Brady Named as Potential Browns QB Fill-in for Deshaun Watson

If Tom Brady wants an eighth Super Bowl ring, he might be interested in coming out of retirement to quarterback the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are in search of creative solutions at the quarterback position after Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season with a broken bone in his shoulder. With their $230 million quarterback on the shelf, the two passers the Browns will rely on to get them to the postseason are rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and journeyman PJ Walker.

The Browns’ options at this point in the year are limited but Brady is one of the most intriguing. The 3-time MVP was pitched as a potential option for Cleveland by CBS Sports.

“The Browns have a strong roster from top to bottom and the addition of Brady would potentially make them a Super Bowl contender,” John Breech of CBS Sports wrote. “It will be interesting to see if the Browns reach out to the 45-year-old, because if they do, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him at least contemplate taking the job, considering it would give him a legitimate shot at an eighth Super Bowl ring.”

Tom Brady Was Asked Previously About Coming Out of Retirement to Play for Jets

It wouldn’t be the first time Brady has been floated as an option for an injured starter this season. When New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1 with an Achilles injury, Brady was asked about potentially filling in.

“Next question,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast. “You already know. I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got going.”

But the Browns would present a much different situation for Brady. He’d have a solid offense line in front of him — albeit the unit is banged up right now — and has a championship-caliber defense to work with.

The Browns also have the cap space to swing a potential deal with Brady for the rest of the year. Cleveland has the second-most cap space remaining — around $33.5 million — although the team is hoping to roll a chunk of that over to next season.

Brady may be a longshot but some other, more realistic options mentioned include Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, Colt McCoy and Cam Newton, all of whom have expressed a desire to play this season but don’t have a team.

Browns Will Add Third Quarterback

The question is not if but when the Browns will add a third quarterback. Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed that the team would like to carry three quarterbacks on the roster — two active and one on the practice squad.

“As with any part of the roster, we’re always open to anything that helps improve the team,” Berry said on Wednesday, November 15. “We do believe in carrying three quarterbacks between the active and the practice squad, and what that distribution looks like really depends on the player. So, the one thing I will share is that we will add a quarterback at some point in the near future. What that looks like will be a little bit to be determined.”

The Browns may not go the route of adding an established veteran to take over under center. They could instead opt for adding depth with someone like Kellen Mond, who spent last year and training camp in the Browns’ system.