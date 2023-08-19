Browns ‘Obvious’ Trade Suitor for Falcons Dynamic RB

The Cleveland Browns need some running back depth and a player that might come at a low cost with potentially impactful results is Atlanta Falcons veteran Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson is a converted wide receiver but has found his lane as a running back in Atlanta, becoming a big part of the Falcons’ offense. He notched a career-high 695 yards and eight touchdowns last season on 144 attempts, also hauling in 21 passes for 122 yards.

But Patterson now finds himself buried on the Falcons’ depth chart behind younger backs Tyler Allgeier and No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson. The Browns are in search of veteran depth in their backfield and were dubbed an “obvious” suitor for Patterson’s services by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay.

“A few clubs could make use of Patterson as a third-down back, rusher and/or return man. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most obvious right now, as they have no proven depth behind superstar Nick Chubb,” Kay wrote. “With Kareem Hunt’s contract expiring, Jerome Ford—a fifth-round pick last year—is in line to take over as the primary backup. While Ford looked good in Cleveland’s preseason opener, he totaled just 12 yards on his eight carries as a rookie and could be a liability if Chubb gets hurt.”

Browns RB Jerome Ford Dealing With Injury

The Browns have expressed confidence in Ford to take over as the primary backup to Chubb next season but a training camp injury has thrown a slight wrench in those plans for the time being. Ford is dealing with a hip injury and has been dubbed “week-to-week.” The Browns are hopeful he’ll be able to return for their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals but have been mum on his status.

Chubb will carry the majority of the load for the ground game but Ford will likely see a chunk of time as a third-down back and as an emergency option if the team’s All-Pro did go down with an injury.

“Jerome’s got a skillset that allows him to do anything and everything,” run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell said in June. “Pass protection, we worked a lot (on that) this spring, so that was the really the only thing we didn’t really have a good handle on because he didn’t do it a lot in college.”

As noted by Bleacher Report, Ford doesn’t have a decorated resume at the NFL level, with just 112 carries last season. Even if healthy, the Browns having someone like Patterson in their arsenal could be very helpful.

Browns RB Demetric Felton Making Impact in Preseason

With Ford out and Chubb not playing in the preseason, it’s given some of the Browns’ other running backs a chance to shine. Demetric Felton has taken advantage, leading the Browns rushing attack with 131 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Mitchell pointed to one area where Felton can improve.

“The biggest thing (for Felton) is going to be in protection, and we’re not going to ask him to do that a whole heck of a lot,” Mitchell said. “But when given the opportunity, when it presents itself, he’s got to be able to do it.”

Other running backs on the Browns roster include John Kelly Jr. and rookie Hassan Hall.