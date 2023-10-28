Browns Trade Deadline Plans Focused Around Adding WR

The Cleveland Browns are shopping around for a wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline, per a new report.

With the October 31 trade deadline just days away, Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that the Browns are investigating to see how they can upgrade their wide receiver corps. She lumped the Browns into her latest report on the trade deadline.

“The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add a running back, the Cleveland Browns are looking to add a receiver and the Buffalo Bills are scanning the cornerback market,” Russini wrote.

Russini was not specific on potential targets but it would make sense for the Browns to trade for a player who can elevate the No. 2 spot opposite of Amari Cooper.

Cooper and new addition Elijah Moore have combined for 49 catches but the Browns are not getting much out of the rest of the roster. Donovan Peoples-Jones — who is listed on the depth chart as a starter — is the third-leading wide receiver on the team with just eight catches for 97 yards.

Cleveland has averaged just 171.7 passing yards per game, which is the second-worst figure in the league. Much of that is due to Deshaun Watson not being healthy and missing the better part of the last three games. And Watson will not play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins Potential Browns Trade Options

There are some very interesting options that are seemingly available at the trade deadline. Two premier targets are familiar names — Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy and Tennessee Titans veteran DeAndre Hopkins.

Jeudy is a former first-round pick but could benefit significantly from a change of scenery. He’s coming off a career season where he notched 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions. However, Jeudy hasn’t been able to replicate much of that this season. He’s averaging just 47.7 receiving yards per game.

Hopkins is 31 years old and comes to the table with a decorated resume that includes five All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl selections. Hopkins leads the Titans with 27 catches for 376 yards but has yet to find the end zone.

The draw with Hopkins is his chemistry with Watson. During their time in Houston together, Hopkins caught 256 passes from Watson for 3,119 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Browns Banking on Deshaun Watson Getting Healthy

Adding weapons to the passing game might be a moot point if Watson is unable to get healthy. He’s currently dealing with a rotator cuff strain.

Watson missed a pair of games against the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers but started last week against the Indianapolis Colts. He exited in the first quarter after taking a hard hit and landing on his injured shoulder.

The Browns decided it was better for Watson to spend this week rehabbing his shoulder rather than rushing back. Before the scare against the Colts, Watson was just 1-of-5 for 5 yards with an interception.

Cleveland could decide to make a move for a more capable backup quarterback ahead of the deadline. PJ Walker is currently the backup for the Browns need more from the position if Watson is to miss more time or the injury lingers. Walker is completing 50% of his passes and has tossed 3 interceptions.