Browns Offered Massive Package for Deshaun Watson: Report

The Cleveland Browns have inserted themselves in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and offered a massive package for the Texans quarterback that was turned down, per a new report.

Former NFLer and turned analyst Bryant McFadden revealed that the Browns offered a package that included a pair of first-round picks, Baker Mayfield, running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Greg Newsome — the team’s first-round pick last year. The Texans said no to that deal, per McFadden.

"Supposedly" the #Jets offered 3 1st & 1-2 2nds & Zach Wilson for Watson #Browns offered

(2) 1s

(1) 5rd

Kareem Hunt

Greg Newsome

Baker Mayfield.

The #Texans said "NO". — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) March 14, 2022

The report was disputed by other prominent reporters, including Benjamin Albright, who reported that “the Texans didn’t say no, Watson did.”

A. That's not the offer I heard.

B. The Texans didn't say no, Watson did. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 14, 2022

Trading for Watson No Easy Task for Browns

Trading for Watson is a unique situation, with the quarterback holding all the cards due to his no-trade clause. The Browns will not only have to come up with the value to make a trade worth it for the Texans but also convince Watson that Cleveland is a compelling destination.

Watson previously requested a trade out of Houston but did not play at all last season amid 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct. A grand jury determined Friday that it would not indict Waston on criminal charges, although he still has civil suits pending. What the NFL will do in terms of a suspension is also a wild card in the situation.

“This is definitely a very emotional moment for me. I know we’re far from being done of handling what we need to handle on the legal side but today is definitely a big day and I thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard,” Watson said in a statement after the grand jury decided not to charge him. “And I thank everyone that was a part of this of seeing and hearing both sides and that’s what my point and my team wanted to do is have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story, and letting the conclusion come down to what happened today and that’s what the grand jury decided on.”

Watson did not play a snap last season but his potential as a franchise quarterback is well documented. Prior to sitting out, he was coming off a trio of Pro Bowl seasons. He had a career year in 2020, passing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Browns to Meet With Deshaun Watson

The Browns have done their homework on Watson and are making a push to make a deal to shore up the quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Watson is signed through the 2025 season.

The Browns are expected to meet with Watson on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Watson met with the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers on Monday and Wilson is reporting that the Saints are seen as the favorites to land Watson at this time.

While the Browns have a lot to offer, one thing the team has working against them is that they’re in the AFC. While the Texans are still a ways away from being a contender again, they likely don’t want to run into Watson down the line.

What the Browns can offer is Mayfield, a former top overall pick who has shown potential at times during his NFL career. He’s coming off surgery for a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder — an injury he suffered in Week 2 and played through.