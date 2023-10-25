Browns Send Message on Trade for New QB With Deshaun Watson Ruled Out

The Cleveland Browns will be without Deshaun Watson when they face the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 8 clash on October 29.

The Browns have already ruled out Watson, who is dealing with a strained right rotator cuff. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced the news on Wednesday, October 25.

“Deshaun’s going to focus on his rehab,” Stefanski said. “I just feel like with what happened in the game landing on his shoulder, there’s residual swelling that’s affecting his throwing. I think it’s the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on the rehab. And as I’ve told you guys, I will always make what I think are the best decisions for our football team, for Deshaun. And I feel like this is the best decision for this week.”

With Watson out, the Browns will turn to PJ Walker once again. Walker has completed his passes at a 50% clip with the Browns this season, passing for 370 yards and 3 interceptions.

Stefanski did not sound intrigued by the idea of trading or signing a veteran QB to help out with Watson on the mend. The trade deadline is October 31.

“I’m comfortable with the guys we have,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski Made Decision to Hold Out Watson Against Colts

It will be the third game Watson has sat out this season with the injury. He started in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts but was removed from the game in the first quarter after taking a hard hit. Watson was evaluated for a concussion but cleared. Stefanski said it was his decision to hold Watson out, fearing that he could injure his shoulder further.

“It’s my job to make tough decisions,” Stefanski said after the game. “I just felt I wanted to protect him. Did not want to see him get hit. He was hit hard, and I know he cleared [the protocol] and all that but I just wanted to protect him.”

Watson went 1 for 5 for 5 yards and an interception against the Colts. His QB rating came out to 0.0.

Browns Sign PJ Walker to Active Roster

The Browns signed Watson to a $230 million deal after landing him via a blockbuster trade in 2022. It’s unfortunate for the Browns that Watson has missed so much time but the hope is he can be near full health down the stretch and potentially in the postseason, when the Browns will need him most.

“He wants to play very badly,” Stefanski said. “He’s trying like crazy. This is not for lack of effort. He’s making every effort he can to be out there, but with the hit he took, I just felt like — and with the swelling — [it] makes the most sense to focus on rehab this week, and then he’ll be out there as soon as he’s ready.”

The Browns signed Walker to the active roster on Wednesday, bringing an end to his time on the practice squad. Cleveland had elevated Walker three times, which is the limit for a player on the practice squad.

The Browns also signed running backs Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Starting running back Jerome Ford is set to miss time with an ankle injury and Kareem Hunt is also dealing with a thigh issue. Hunt did not practice on Wednesday.