Browns Trading Young Wide Receiver on Radar After Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns could shake up their wide receiver room with a trade after a flurry of offseason acquisitions at the position.

The Browns added some significant pass catchers this offseason, including Elijah Moore, third-round pick Cedric Tillman and veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin. That puts the younger wide receivers on the roster on notice.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that the team could look to move one of their younger receivers.

“The Browns have so many young wideouts, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them try to trade one for a later-round pick,” Cabot reported on May 2.

Anthony Schwartz at Risk of Being Cut by Browns

Cabot goes on to specifically mention Anthony Schwartz and David Bell — third-round picks in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The Browns were banking on Schwartz’s blazing speed. However, the potential they saw for Schwartz hasn’t panned out. He has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards. With the Browns acquiring Goodwin — who has world-class speed — Schwartz will have to do something to set himself apart to stick around.

“In the case of Schwartz, who struggled on and off the field last season, the Browns now have another vertical stretch player in Goodwin, and Schwartz will have to measure up in camp to make the team,” Cabot said.

Bell is entering his second season with the Browns after a modest rookie year. He had 24 catches for 214 yards in his debut season. When it comes to a trade, it might be a little preemptive to include Bell, although his value is likely higher than Schwartz’s.

“The way we’ll go about looking at the receiver room as we get the roster to 53 is making sure that we have the appropriate skill sets that allows Kevin and the offensive staff to call the game with enough flexibility in the passing game,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said during his pre-draft press conference on April 23.

Browns Focused on Creating Healthy Competition in Cleveland

GM Andrew Berry's NFL Draft Press Conference | Cleveland Browns Andrew Berry speaks to the media after the NFL Draft. #2023NFLDraft #clevelandbrowns #NFLDraft 2023-04-29T22:14:27Z

The Browns’ goal for every position on the roster was to create some healthy competition. That goes at wide receiver or anywhere else, which is what Berry laid out in his pre-draft press conference.

“For all the guys in that room, it really is just about competition,” Berry said during his draft wrap-up press conference on Saturday. “For any player that comes in the NFL, if you’re not ready to come compete for your job, then it’s just not the league and it’s just not the sport for you. That’s the reality for young players, rookies and vets. That’s just kind of the way it is, and that’s kind of the way that we’ll build out the roster.”

Another interesting position group to monitor is defensive tackle, where there will be significant competition for who starts next to newly-acquired veteran Dalvin Tomlinson.

The Browns brought in Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst in free agency to compete for a spot in the rotation. Jordan Elliott is penciled in as a potential starter, while Tommy Togiai and Perrion Winfrey are other holdovers from the previous defensive regime.