Browns Might Have ‘Trade or 2’ Left in Them: Report

The Cleveland Browns have made a big splash via the trade market this offseason and the team might night be done yet.

Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry has made some nice moves this offseason, trading for speedy wide receiver Elijah Moore and Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith.

The Browns received Moore and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft in exchange for their second-round pick in 2023. For Smith, it took just fifth-round selections in 2024 and 2025 to get the deal done and Cleveland also go sixth and seventh-round picks in the deal.

Berry acquired a pair of starting-caliber players without giving up much, similar to what he pulled off last year for Amari Cooper. The Browns got their new No. 1 wide receiver for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks.

It’s been a busy offseason and the Browns might have something else up their sleeve, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Browns GM Andrew Berry might have another trade or two left in him because he does a tremendous job of finding players that need a change of scenery — such as Amari Cooper and Za’Darius Smith — and working out a deal. I don’t think the Browns have any big moves currently in the works, but they’ll always keep their eyes open. They don’t need June 1st money (from the departures of John Johnson III and Jadeveon Clowney) to make a trade, because they can always move things around and find space when they need it. I think it’s more likely that they’ll sign a few more players to round out certain positions such as running back, and possibly tight end.

Browns Investigating RB Options Behind Nick Chubb

Adding another running back appears to be a priority for the Browns, working out a pair of free agents this week. There have also been rumors floating around that the team could be interested in former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, which may be more fiction than fact.

At this point in his career, Elliott is more of a short-yardage specialist, scoring 12 touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. Outside of that, Elliott’s numbers were rough. He is coming off a year where he rushed for a career-low 876 yards and managed just 3.8 yards per carry.

Elliott’s skill set really wouldn’t do much to complement starting running back Nick Chubb and he’d be a more expensive option than some other names the Browns have been looking at.

Another veteran option would be Kareem Hunt, who played the last four seasons with the Browns. Much like Elliott, Hunt isn’t coming off a solid year, which has translated to not much interest on the free agent market. He finished last season with 468 yards on 123 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

Browns TE Harrison Bryant Potentially on Trade Block

The Browns have loved using multiple tight ends historically under head coach Kevin Stefanski, although that may be changing in the second year of Deshaun Watson at quarterback. A shift in offensive philosophy combined with the addition of Jordan Akins — Watson’s former teammate in Cleveland — could may make Harrison Bryant an asset the Browns try to move.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: “Browns TE Harrison Bryant’s name was raised, and I know the Browns would at least look to other teams on him, with David Njoku entrenched and the 2020 fourth-rounder headed into a contract year.”

Bryant is more of a pass-catcher than a blocker, snagging 31 receptions for 239 yards last season. He only found the end zone once.