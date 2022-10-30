Browns Make Final Call on Trading Away Key Piece of Offense

Conflicting reports have emerged on the future of Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt but a noted insider believes the team is now willing to part ways with him ahead of the trade deadline.

Hunt is on the final year of his contract, which appears to be a key reason why the Browns are willing to deal him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns are now willing to grant Hunt the trade request he submitted prior to the season and “would rather receive compensation for Hunt via a trade rather than lose him in free agency,” citing league sources.

Schefter also added that the Browns are seeking a fourth-round pick as compensation for Hunt.

Hunt asked for a trade prior to the season starting, which was a strategic move by the running back as he looked for a new, long-term contract to stay in Cleveland. With the Browns anticipating being in the playoff mix, they saw Hunt as a key piece of the offense and were not willing to grant his request.

But now facing a potential 2-6 hole if they lose on Sunday to the Bengals, the Browns could decide to move Hunt and start the process of building up their draft pick arsenal, which was depleted after the trade for QB Deshaun Watson.

Hunt Has Seen Opportunities Decrease With Browns

There’s no doubt Hunt will have suitors at the deadline. The Toledo product led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs and has more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career.

Last season Hunt dealt with calf and ankle issues, which limited him to eight games. He notched 386 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, adding 22 receptions for 174 yards. Hunt started this year off strong but has seen his production wane over the last two weeks with the Browns’ offense struggling as a whole. He has just nine carries and one catch over the last two games.

While Hunt’s talent is undeniable, he sits behind Nick Chubb on the depth chart. Chubb entered Week 8 as the NFL’s rushing leader and is the long-term piece for the Browns.

“No reason. Expect him to help us and contribute this game,” Browns coach and offensive play-called Kevin Stefanski said when asked about Hunt. “Sometimes you get unlucky a little bit. He got unlucky with some really bad runs, quite honestly, but I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Hunt Has Mixed Emotions on Trade

The Browns are Hunt’s hometown team and he’s expressed a desire to stay in Cleveland. However, it’s becoming clear that it might not be in the cards for him.

“I mean it’ll be mixed emotions, for sure,” Hunt said when asked about the possibility of being traded, “but they’ll know I gave it my all here in Cleveland and that’s what I’ll always and continue to do.”

Monday night’s game could mark Hunt’s final game wearing orange and brown but he’s not planning on changing up his approach with rumors swirling.

“I mean, it is what it is. It’s a business. I just go out there and show up and play, man,” Hunt told reporters on Saturday. “I just show up to work. Work for my boys, show up, chop it up with the guys. Push them.”

The Browns are a 3-point home underdog to the Bengals, who will be without their top playmaker in Ja’Marr Chase.