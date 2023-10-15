Browns Proposed Trade Swaps Disappointing WR for Jets’ Mecole Hardman

The Cleveland Browns are not getting a lot of Donovan Peoples-Jones and the disappointing pass-catcher could find himself on the move as the trade deadline approaches.

One proposed move put out by Bill Barnwell of ESPN has the Browns shipping out Peoples-Jones to land New York Jets speedster Mecole Hardman Jr. in a straight-up swap.

“[Hardman] never turned into the downfield burner Kansas City had hoped for when it drafted him in the second round in 2019, but he is a useful gadget player and a solid punt returner, so he can justify a role as a team’s fourth or fifth wideout.

“The Browns hoped to have Jakeem Grant Sr. in that role, but he has yet to play for the team after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries in consecutive preseasons. Peoples-Jones has been kept in the punt return role out of necessity, but the Browns originally signed Grant to upgrade that spot on special teams. … A change of scenery for these two pending free agents could fit all parties involved.”

The Browns passing game has been inconsistent so far this season between inclement weather and the absence of Deshaun Watson. But even when things have been clicking, Peoples-Jones has not been a large part of the passing attack. As pointed out by Barnwell, Peoples-Jones has been targeted just 14 times on 131 routes this season, which ranks 111th out of 114 wideouts. He has just six catches for 75 yards and has not found the end zone this season.

Mecole Hardman Was Recruited by Browns This Offseason

Hardman chose to sign with the Jets this offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal. However, he’s been used sparingly and the absence of Aaron Rodgers hasn’t helped. He has just one catch for 6 yards in four games this season.

“I’m probably the best in the league in space,” Hardman told ESPN. “Maybe [the coaches] see something different. I’m just waiting for the opportunity to present itself. I think when I was in K.C., I proved that I was probably the most dangerous guy on the jet sweep or whether it be on the end around or on the screen. I think I proved year-out that I was that guy that you had to worry about doing that.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Hardman could be on the move and the Browns could use his speed. There’s also the fact that Browns’ safety Juan Thornhill was vocal in his recruiting of Hardman this offseason.

“Remember we came in together in 2019,” Thornhill wrote, tagging Hardman in a tweet. “Come on over #DawgPound.”

Hardman ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine and won a race against some of the NFL’s speediest players in 2021, clocking a 4.22 40-yard dash. Hardman has 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns over his career.

Browns Hoping to Have Deshaun Watson Back Next Week

The Browns will not have Watson for a second consecutive game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Cleveland’s $230 million quarterback is currently dealing with a “deep rotator cuff contusion,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which has limited his ability to drive the ball downfield.

The hope is Watson will be back for Week 7 to face the Indianapolis Colts, although the Browns are remaining cautious with their QB.

“Although a Week 7 return is both realistic and possible, the Browns want to make sure that Watson’s injury does not develop into a problem that lingers throughout the season and don’t want the three-time Pro Bowler to play again until he can throw without pain, which he has been unable to do since he suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Titans,” Schefter wrote.

Without Watson, the Browns are hefty underdogs against the 49ers, coming in as a 9.5-point home underdog. PJ Walker will get the starting nod for the Browns.