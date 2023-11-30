Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gets ‘Intriguing’ Offer to Join Browns

The Cleveland Browns have gained some extra recruiting support to bring Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce back to his hometown team.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were joined by musician Machine Gun Kelly on their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, November 29 and he made a hard pitch to the future Hall of Fame tight end.

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander if I did not insert this question personally,” Machine Gun Kelly said. “I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want. As well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here.”

Kelce called the offer “intriguing” and admitted that playing for the Browns was a dream of his growing up. He recalled begging then-coach Rob Chudzinski to draft him in 2013.

“I think I cried in coach Chudzinski’s face when I was getting drafted, to like, please let me f***ing play for Cleveland,” Kelce said on the podcast. “It was one of my dreams to play for the Browns. … Being a sports fan in Cleveland. You can’t not dream about playing for all three of the Cleveland sports teams, let alone the Browns.”

Travis Kelce Has Built Legendary Resume With Chiefs

Play

Maybe Kelce can one day wind down his career in Cleveland but the 34-year-old is locked in with Kansas City through the 2025 season on his current deal. And considering what kind of weapon he’s been for the Chiefs, it’s unlikely the franchise will let him walk any time soon.

Kelce has established himself as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in NFL history. He has 11,076 yards on 840 grabs with 74 touchdowns in his career. Kelce has won a pair of Super Bowls and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times.

It’s unknown what kind of career Kelce would have had if he landed in Cleveland during the draft. The Browns have had nearly 20 different starting quarterbacks since 2013.

Browns Battling Injuries Ahead of Rams Matchup

The Kelce storyline is a fun one in the midst of what has been a very turbulent week for the Browns. Franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the year and his fill-in — rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson — is currently in concussion protocol.

That likely leaves Joe Flacco — who was sitting on his couch two weeks ago — as the potential starter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Flacco was promoted to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart on Wednesday and has been taking first-team reps as Thompson-Robinson works through concussion protocol.

“No different than a lot of the pros that you bring in, whether it’s a lineman or a quarterback or a defensive back,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Flacco getting up to speed. “You spend a lot of time in the meeting rooms, you spend a lot of time with your coaches to get ramped up. So, Joe’s done a nice job.”

The Browns are a 3.5-point underdog for the matchup with the Rams.