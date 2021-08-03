Browns Running Back Carted Off Field After Hard Hit

Training camp featured a scary moment on Tuesday for the Cleveland Browns when running back Tre Harbison had to be carted off the field.

Harbison got up wobbly after a play and was attended to by the trainers immediately. He’s being evaluated for a concussion.

#Browns RB Tre Harbison being carted off. He got up off the ground after play and was wobbly. Trainers got to him right away. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 3, 2021

Harbison is a rookie and is trying to earn a roster spot behind a bevy of talented backs, headlined by Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Harbison was an accomplished college back, playing at both Charlotte and Northern Illinois. He notched 2,682 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in college. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

@Harbison_III I had to add the music. Did he put his quarter in for the ride. Wait for it!! #NIUFB #TreHarbison #CarouselRide pic.twitter.com/HFrJhqpThO — Omar Porter (@omarporter1) November 9, 2018

The reality is that Harbison could make a name with himself and make the practice squad, or even sign with another team after camp. The newly-signed Chubb and Hunt will be eating up the majority of carries, as long as both can stay healthy.

“It is a luxury to have those two guys – 1A and 1B,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of his star running back duo. “We feel strongly that both of them they can all do anything that we asked them to do in this offense. [Run game coordinator/running backs coach] Stump Mitchell does an outstanding job with those guys throughout the week, but especially on game day. Stump has a really good feel for who needs a break, when it is Nick’s time to go in there and when it is Kareem’s of how to utilize those guys in the best way.”

Browns Dodge Bullet With LB Anthony Walker

The Browns dodged a major bullet with Anthony Walker with the veteran linebacker avoiding surgery following a knee injury in training camp.

Stefanski said Walker will be out “a week-plus” and could potentially be back before the end of training camp.

“We will see. It is a week-plus, but we will see,” Stefanski told reporters. “I can’t put an exact timing on it.”

Browns dodge bullet, LB Anthony Walker’s injured knee won’t require surgery. Could be back before end of training camp. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 3, 2021

The Browns first preseason game is August 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although it seems unlikely that he’d suit up unless the Browns were certain he would not risk re-injuring the knee.

Stefanski also noted that safety Sheldrick Redwine has an ankle injury but it won’t require surgery. He missed practice on Tuesday and will likely miss a chunk of time.

#Browns players sitting out today: Odell Beckham Jr., Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), Anthony Schwartz (hamstring), JoJo Natson, Grant Delpit, Sheldrick Redwine (ankle), Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), Tony Fields II (foot), Chris Hubbard — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 3, 2021

Others not practicing on Tuesday included: Odell Beckham Jr., Anthony Schwartz (hamstring), JoJo Natson, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), Tony Fields II (foot) and Chris Hubbard. It’s a growing list, but some of those mentioned are rehabbing from surgeries and have planned off days.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Getting Up to Speed





Play



Kevin Stefanski: "We need to practice hard, but we also need to take care of each other." Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media before practice on August 3, 2021. #TrainingCampBackdrop 2021-08-03T20:13:19Z

The Browns did get one body back on the field in rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s a tough spot for a rookie, entering his first NFL training camp behind schedule. However, Stefanski is confident he can catch on in a hurry.

“He has been definitely brought up to speed. I will tell you, it is kind of like last year when we finally got the guys, there is a difference between virtual and doing,” Stefanski said. “He is similarly going to have to have a sense of urgency to pick things up. He understands what is at stake and the work that needs to be put into it. He will be just fine.”

