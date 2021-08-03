Browns Running Back Carted Off Field After Hard Hit

Training camp featured a scary moment on Tuesday for the Cleveland Browns when running back Tre Harbison had to be carted off the field.
Harbison got up wobbly after a play and was attended to by the trainers immediately. He’s being evaluated for a concussion.
Harbison is a rookie and is trying to earn a roster spot behind a bevy of talented backs, headlined by Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Harbison was an accomplished college back, playing at both Charlotte and Northern Illinois. He notched 2,682 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in college. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason.
The reality is that Harbison could make a name with himself and make the practice squad, or even sign with another team after camp. The newly-signed Chubb and Hunt will be eating up the majority of carries, as long as both can stay healthy.
“It is a luxury to have those two guys – 1A and 1B,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of his star running back duo. “We feel strongly that both of them they can all do anything that we asked them to do in this offense. [Run game coordinator/running backs coach] Stump Mitchell does an outstanding job with those guys throughout the week, but especially on game day. Stump has a really good feel for who needs a break, when it is Nick’s time to go in there and when it is Kareem’s of how to utilize those guys in the best way.”
Browns Dodge Bullet With LB Anthony Walker
The Browns dodged a major bullet with Anthony Walker with the veteran linebacker avoiding surgery following a knee injury in training camp.
Stefanski said Walker will be out “a week-plus” and could potentially be back before the end of training camp.
“We will see. It is a week-plus, but we will see,” Stefanski told reporters. “I can’t put an exact timing on it.”
The Browns first preseason game is August 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although it seems unlikely that he’d suit up unless the Browns were certain he would not risk re-injuring the knee.
Stefanski also noted that safety Sheldrick Redwine has an ankle injury but it won’t require surgery. He missed practice on Tuesday and will likely miss a chunk of time.
Others not practicing on Tuesday included: Odell Beckham Jr., Anthony Schwartz (hamstring), JoJo Natson, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), Tony Fields II (foot) and Chris Hubbard. It’s a growing list, but some of those mentioned are rehabbing from surgeries and have planned off days.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Getting Up to Speed
The Browns did get one body back on the field in rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s a tough spot for a rookie, entering his first NFL training camp behind schedule. However, Stefanski is confident he can catch on in a hurry.
“He has been definitely brought up to speed. I will tell you, it is kind of like last year when we finally got the guys, there is a difference between virtual and doing,” Stefanski said. “He is similarly going to have to have a sense of urgency to pick things up. He understands what is at stake and the work that needs to be put into it. He will be just fine.”
