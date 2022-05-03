Veteran Defender Fires Shots at Browns After Trade

The Cleveland Browns traded veteran cornerback Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL Draft and the 30-year-old defender fired some parting shots after the deal went through.

Hill took was dealt for a fifth-round pick during the draft and was unhappy with how his time played out in Cleveland.

“When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.,” Hill told reporters in a press conference. “I don’t know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program [does], or if was just missing everything that was happening over here. … I was excited about being able to come back out here and get some of this sunshine, things like that.

Hill spent five seasons with the Rams before signing with the Browns in free agency. Unfortunately for him, he missed winning the Super Bowl with his former squad, instead missing the postseason in Cleveland during a drama-filled 2021 season.

“It was a little tough on the other end too,” Hill said Monday, “because it was like it’s always that could’ve, should’ve, would’ve type of thing.”

Troy Hill Feels ‘Disrespected’ After Trade From Cleveland

Play

CB Troy Hill Talks Returning To Rams & How The Trade Is Motivating Him This Season In his introductory press conference, CB Troy Hill talks about his reaction to being traded from the Browns back to the Rams, what he took away from his time in Cleveland and how the trade is motivating him this upcoming season. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams:… 2022-05-02T22:05:46Z

Hill, a seven-year veteran, registered 43 tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup with the Browns. He made it clear that he wasn’t expecting to be moved on draft day, saying the trade added some extra motivation for him.

“I feel disrespected,” he said. “Definitely motivated to come out and show what I can do. … Definitely plan to come out and play with a chip on my shoulder, for sure.”

The Rams were clearly looking to bolster their secondary during the draft, selecting four cornerbacks. The addition of Hill only added to that haul and gives them someone they’re familiar with.

“DB was definitely something we were going to strategically target,” Rams general manager Snead said. “There was a moment where players we liked were still on the board, and let’s double-down, triple-down.”

Hill will likely slide in and take over the nickel role for the Rams alongside Grant Haley and five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was pleased to have Hill back with his unit, speaking out on Twitter after the trade.

“BRING MY MF DAWG BAC TO LA!” Ramsey tweeted after the deal was announced

BRING MY MF DAWG BAC TO LA! What number should Troy wear now? pic.twitter.com/AQIVGR0j0J — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 30, 2022

Browns Take CB Martin Emerson With Top Pick

The Browns didn’t have a pick until the third round in this year’s draft but used that selection to bring Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson to Cleveland.

Emerson was a three-year starter at Mississippi State and recorded 16 career pass breakups and one interception. He’s 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds and had 50 tackles and three pass breakups in 2021. Emerson is eager to get to work alongside newly-extended star cornerback Denzel Ward and 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome.

“It is exciting just going in with guys who have been in my position,” Emerson said. “Great players and just going in and learning from them, it is going to be great. Just coming in, I am going to compete and give it all I have. Bring a little size. Bring some physicality. I am just going to bring everything I have. Excited just to be a part of the team and be a part of the defensive back group.”

Browns rookie minicamp is slated for May 13-15.