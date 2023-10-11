Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Sparks Browns Trade Speculation With 4-Word Message

Superstar Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill created a stir with a tweet on Tuesday, revving up Cleveland Browns trade speculation with a playful message.

Hill responded to a message from his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Juan Thornhill, who was offering a ticket giveaway to the Browns’ upcoming home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Can I come please,” Hill tweeted in response.

Thornhill responded by saying: “You’re always welcomed here bro just let me know.”

The comment section also did their best recruiting pitch for Hill, although he’s under contract with the Dolphins through the 2026 season on a hefty deal.

“We might be a poverty franchise but we will love you more then anything,” one Browns fan wrote. “The land needs that energy.”

“I’m not saying you don’t have a good thing with Miami, but Cleveland would cherish you more, just sayin,” another fan wrote.

Tyreek Hill Said Previously He Wanted to Play for Browns

It’s a lighthearted message from Hill but it’s not the first time he’s hinted at wanting to play for the Browns. When he wanted out of Kansas City, the Browns were one of his preferred destinations.

“They should’ve paid me, I tried to come to Cleveland,” Hill told a fan back in April during a jersey signing. “I tried but they didn’t want me.”

The Browns instead traded for Amari Cooper, which ended up being an inexpensive deal in terms of the assets given up. The Browns acquired Cooper for two fifth-round picks and a swap of sixth-round picks, quickly restructuring his contract to be a bit more team-friendly.

The Dolphins gave up a 2022 first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft to land Hill. They also inked him to a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed. It’s been worth every penny so far for the Dolphins.

Hill finished last season with 1,710 yards — second-best in the league — and seven touchdowns. He’s off to a blazing start this season, notching 651 yards and five touchdowns in five games. Hill’s 130.2 yards per game and 18.1 yards per catch are elite and he’s Pro Football Focus’ top-graded receiver (93.8).

Browns Dealing With Questions on Offense

Hill and the Dolphins are rolling with the NFL’s top-ranked offense but the Browns are dealing with some very serious issues on that side of the ball.

Multiple injuries have changed the trajectory of the Browns’ season, including star running back Nick Chubb going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. The Browns running game has yet to get on track with their four-time Pro Bowler sidelined and are now sorting through injury issues with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson missed the Browns’ Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury, which was recently revealed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero to be a rotator cuff contusion.

Watson’s status for Sunday’s critical matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is still up in the air. He didn’t practice with the team on Monday and the Browns had an off day on Tuesday.