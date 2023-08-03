Video of Browns QB Deshaun Watson Meeting with NFL Commish Goes Viral

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell greeted Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson with open arms on Thursday ahead of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The interaction was caught by Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com. The two appeared to exchange a brief conversation after sharing a quick embrace, laugh and handshake.

Deshaun Watson gets a nice greeting from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. #Browns pic.twitter.com/4dIMvseP4R — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 3, 2023

The exchange was notable due to Watson’s recent off-field troubles, which led to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine after reaching a settlement with the NFL. Watson was accused by more than 24 women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

“We’ve seen the evidence,” Goodell said in August of 2022. “[Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that’s responsible.”

Watson was initially issued a six-game suspension by Robinson but the NFL appealed, which led to the 11-game ban following a settlement.

Video of Deshaun Watson & Roger Goodell Sparks Conversation

The video of Watson and Goodell sparked some interesting comments once the video hit X.

“This might be even worse than Goodell pretending to be on good terms with Brady,” one commenter wrote.

Others screenshotted the moment Goodell appeared to joke with Watson, sticking out his tongue, also noting how many times he patted Watson.

“Roger Goodell pats Deshaun Watson on the stomach more than I pat my own stomach after a trip to the buffet,” another commenter wrote.

Browns Proud of Progress Deshaun Watson Has Made Follow Allegations

Part of the settlement with the NFL required Watson to undergo an evaluation and counseling for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam raved about how far his quarterback has come in the last year both on and off the field.

“He has come a long way in the last year and has worked extremely hard on being a better person, a better man, and a better teammate,” Haslam said on July 24 near the start of training camp. “I think all of us have gone through ups and downs in life, and I think, you know, you learn a lot more when you go through the downs. I think you see a different Deshaun Watson today than you saw a year ago. So we have been witnessing that all along.”

Watson spent 700 days on the sideline between starts, sitting out the entire 2021 season. After returning last season, Watson showed some visible rust, with the Browns going 3-3 in his starts.

“The whole situation changed me. It was a situation where I just kind of had to lock in on myself, channel and really know who I’m surrounding myself with and just really who’s going to be there and support me even when I’m at my lowest point,” Watson said. “The last few years were definitely the lowest point in my life, but that’s part of life. I just grow from it. I learn from it. I continue to move forward and push forward and continue to show my real character, my real personality and who I am.”

Watson is not expected to play on Thursday in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Third-year quarterback Kellen Mond will draw the start, with rookie Dorian Thompson Robinson set to play the second half.