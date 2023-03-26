Browns Add to Free Agent Haul With Former Commanders OL

The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some offensive line depth, adding former Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin.

Martin signing with Cleveland was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Martin is an Ohio native and comes home to play for the Browns after stints with the Commanders and New York Giants. He was originally a fourth-round pick of Washington in 2019 out of Indiana. Martin has some starting experience on his resume, getting the nod 11 times in 38 career games.

Martin is expected to sign a one-year deal later next week. He’ll supply some depth behind Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, which was needed after Hjalte Froholdt departed for the Cardinals. Froholdt started six games last season for the Browns.

Browns Starting OL Poised for Big Year

The Browns starting unit is set, with all the key pieces locked up. A big move for the Browns this offseason was retaining center Ethan Pocic, who was a free agent. Pocic inked a 3-year, $18 million contract after stepping up when his number was called for 13 starts last season.

“I’m really excited about Ethan being back as he played at a high level for us last season,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a great fit in our building and someone that has a lot of experience in this league. He’s a big, physical presence up front and we’re happy to have him back.”

Pocic was Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked center last season, with a grade of 79.0. His 79.1 run block grade and 71.5 pass block grade were both career highs. He’s happy to continue to open holes for Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb alongside Bitonio and Teller.

“They set the standard,” Pocic said. “It’s awesome to play with elite players like that. I believe they’re going to make me better, too. I’m really happy to be with them and go to work with them.”

Browns Establish Offensive Arsenal for Watson

Elijah Moore Introductory Press Conference | Cleveland Browns

The Browns’ big moves in free agency came on the defensive side of the ball but they did some work to fill some holes on offense, most notably at the wide receiver position.

Cleveland agreed to trade a second-round pick to the Jets for Elijah Moore, who will complement Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones well. Moore is excited for a fresh start with the Browns and the chance to play with Deshaun Watson.

“I feel like it is going to play out good. With someone who is as mobile as him and people fear his legs, as well, it just adds another element to the whole game,” Moore said. “You have been seeing that with what he has done already and the games that he has already played in. I am just super excited to be part of someone who can run, throw and do pretty much everything.”

The Browns also added a veteran speedster in Marquise Goodwin, who played with the Seahawks last season. Watson will also have a familiar face running routes in tight end Jordan Akins, who he previously spent time with in Houston.