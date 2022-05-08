Browns Out on Former 1st-Rounder, Deep Threat WR: Report

The Cleveland Browns have considered multiple veterans to fill the role of No. 2 wide receiver this offseason and it appears now the team has made its decision — Cleveland won’t sign any of them.

Since trading with the Dallas Cowboys for wideout Amari Cooper and releasing Jarvis Landry in mid-March, there have been two options floated most frequently to acquire a second target for new QB Deshaun Watson: signing free agent Will Fuller, a former favorite of Watson’s with the Houston Texans, or facilitating a reunion with Landry at a lower annual price point. A name recently to that list of possibilities was Cole Beasley.

However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that none of the three are likely to suit up for Cleveland next season.

At this point, there’s not been interest in free agent receivers Will Fuller, formerly of the Texans, and Cole Beasley, formerly of the [Buffalo] Bills, or other veterans. The Browns like the makeup of their receiver room and are poised to move forward with their current group, bolstered by Amari Cooper, [David] Bell and sixth-round pick Michael Woods. The Browns are confident that Watson will make Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and the other young receivers better, and don’t feel pressured to add another vet. Besides, now that David Njoku is the No. 1 tight end, he’s likely to get more than the 53 targets he got last season.

Browns, Fuller Shared Mutual Interest in Deal Earlier This Offseason

Per Cabot’s report, the Browns’ tune has changed significantly on the prospect of adding Fuller since the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Sunday, May 1.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported back on March 19 that Fuller and the team shared a “mutual interest” in reuniting the receiver with Watson.

“There’s mutual interest between FA WR Will Fuller and the #Browns, per sources,” Schultz wrote. “Fuller — just 27 years old — hauled in 69 percent of his targets when Deshaun Watson [targeted] him as #Texans. Fuller has other suitors as well, but likes the idea of teaming back up with DW.”

Fuller averaged more than 16 yards per catch in Houston with Watson throwing him the ball and could have provided a deep threat to the Browns offense had he ended up in Cleveland, which now appears unlikely. Fuller spent last year with the Miami Dolphins, where he ended up appearing in just two games due to a broken finger he suffered early in the season.

Jarvis Landry Could Land With AFC North Rival Baltimore Ravens

Cabot also specifically addressed Landry’s situation with Cleveland in her piece Sunday.

“After taking Purdue receiver David Bell in the third round, it’s unlikely that [the Browns] re-sign Jarvis Landry. Although Bell can play outside, he’ll probably initially work in the slot, which would make Landry expendable,” Cabot wrote. “Landry also visited his hometown [New Orleans] Saints recently, and might still have an opportunity to sign there.”

“Other teams have expressed interest in the five-time Pro Bowler, and he could have multiple opportunities in the coming weeks. But it appears the door is closed on a Cleveland return,” she continued.

One notable team that has expressed interest in signing Landry is the AFC North Division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report took to Twitter Friday and reported that talks between Landry and the Browns had ceased since the conclusion of the draft.

“Free agent WR Jarvis Landry has not heard from the #Browns as of late following the team drafting two WRs in the NFL Draft, per a league source,” Stainbrook wrote. “I’m told another team in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens, have expressed interest in Landry since the draft ended.”