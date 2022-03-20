Browns Pursuing Deal With Deshaun Watson’s Former Top WR Target

The Cleveland Browns have been among the biggest movers and shakers during the NFL offseason, and they aren’t finished yet.

After dealing last week for quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper, the Browns are looking for a No. 2 wideout to line up on the other side of the field. There are a handful of names in play, including Jarvis Landry who Cleveland cut less than a week ago on March 14. However, another intriguing option has emerged in the form of Will Fuller. Also formerly of the Houston Texans, Fuller and Watson played together for four years in Houston to considerable success.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Saturday, March 19 that there was “mutual interest” in a deal between Fuller and the Browns.

“There’s mutual interest between FA WR Will Fuller and the #Browns, per sources,” Schultz wrote. “Fuller — just 27 years old — hauled in 69 percent of his targets when Deshaun Watson [targeted] him as #Texans. Fuller has other suitors as well, but likes the idea of teaming back up with DW.”

Watson, Fuller Offer Browns Potential Big-Play Connection Downfield

Fuller had real chemistry with Watson in Houston when the two were teammates there from 2017-20.

Watson earned trips to three straight Pro Bowls their final three seasons together, while Fuller was a consistent deep threat with a knack for finding the end zone. The wide receiver totaled 22 touchdowns during his time paired with Watson, including eight during their last campaign together. Fuller also caught 53 balls for 879 yards that year, both career highs.

Schultz dug into the Watson-Fuller connection on a yards-per-catch basis, explaining why a player like Fuller can open up opportunities for his teammates no matter what system he finds himself in.

Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller have had a great friendship/mutual support since their tenure with the #Texans. Fuller’s a terrific deep ball threat (three seasons with 15-17 YPC) whose ability to take the top off defenses helps any QB. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2022

“Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller have had a great friendship/mutual support since their tenure with the #Texans,” Schultz reported. “Fullers’ terrific deep ball threat (three seasons with 15-17 YPC) whose ability to take the top off defenses helps any QB.”

If signed, Fuller would be playing alongside Cooper and tight end David Njoku. The trio would figure to be formidable with Watson slinging the football across the field and running back Nick Chubb starting in the backfield.

Return of Landry Also in Play For Browns

The Browns may be forced to decide between signing Fuller and bringing back Landry, who they cut less than one week ago on March 14.

Landry’s release was strictly a financial play, as the wide receiver was entering the fifth and final year of his contract and was owed $16.3 million. Cleveland cleared $15 million in cap space by cutting Landry and then began the aforementioned spending spree.

Whether the Browns’ plan was to try and bring Landry back all along is unclear. However, the developments of the last week have made Cleveland appear a legitimate contender to win not only the AFC North Division but to compete for a Super Bowl. Landry knows the team and the city, not to mention he’s been selected to five Pro Bowls over the course of his career.

The Browns cleared $15 million in cap space by restructuring Cooper’s contract, which the team hopes to use to re-sign Landry and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, per a report Saturday from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cleveland needs a No. 2 wide receiver and Landry functioned in that exact role for two and a half years alongside his good friend and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Fuller also makes sense considering his skill set and his history with Watson. And the way the Browns are spending this offseason, signing both wide receivers can’t be ruled out.