Browns Urged to Take Flier on ‘Underrated’ WR, Former 1st-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a big-play wide receiver to pair alongside Amari Cooper and there may be one available at considerable value, if the franchise is also willing to assume considerable risk.

The Browns’ front office has gone about transforming the offense for 2022, first by dealing with the Dallas Cowboys for Cooper on March 12 and eight days later, securing the services of three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Watson in and Baker Mayfield out — not to mention tight end David Njoku locked up via the franchise tag and in discussions with the team on a long-term deal — the passing game appears a pass catcher shy of elite status.

Cooper, a four-time Pro-Bowler in his own right, is an elite route runner. A fitting complement to his skill set is a deep threat who opposing defenses must respect with safety help over the top. Will Fuller, a free agent and a former teammate of Watson’s with the Houston Texans, fits that bill perfectly.

Browns Can Take Flier on Fuller at Significant Value

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report suggested Friday that the Browns take a one-year flier on Fuller, who can help the Browns’ offensive transformation significantly if the 2016 first-round pick can shed a history of injury that has plagued him throughout much of his career.

The Miami Dolphins signing Will Fuller in 2021 was supposed to open up an offense that desperately needed speed and playmaking. He was coming off a frustrating but productive five years in Houston, where he dealt with various injuries and earned a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs in November 2020. Due to his immense skill set and upside, interest was still high in the deep threat even if he hadn’t played in more than 11 games since his rookie season. Unfortunately, his stint in Miami featured the worst-case scenario. After finishing out his suspension, Fuller caught just four passes for 26 yards in two appearances. He sustained a foot injury in the offseason, then dealt with chest and elbow injuries before a fractured finger ended his season in October. Fuller has become a high-upside value at this point in his career on a short-term contract. Even if he misses a few games, he can spark an offense much more drastically than the majority of non-stars. The 28-year-old is an underrated route-runner with elite speed and has a career average of 14.7 yards per catch.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed “mutual interest” between the Browns and Fuller in teaming up via a March 19 report. Pro Football Focus projected that the wide receiver can be acquired by an interested franchise on a one-year deal worth approximately $7 million, with some of that salary likely tied to incentives for performance and/or games played.

Browns in Mix to Trade For Discontented Niners WR Deebo Samuel

A move to acquire Fuller might still make sense even if the Browns can find a premium player at the wide receiver position, which they may have an opportunity to do with San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.

Samuel on Wednesday told Jeff Darlington of ESPN that he had requested a trade. Samuel did not get into the specifics of why, though a new, richer contract and a desire not to be used as a wide receiver/running back hybrid have been floated as likely motivations, the latter of which was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero during an interview with the “The Rich Eisen Show” Wednesday.

On the same day, Bookies.com released odds on where Samuel will play in 2022, with the Browns leading the way among new destinations at +350, trailing the Niners (+275) by just a narrow margin. The Indianapolis Colts (+350), the Cowboys (+400) and the Carolina Panthers (+500) rounded out the top five.

Odds provided by Fox Bet Live Thursday were considerably different, however, with the Niners at -150 to hang onto Samuel. The New York Jets (+250) were in second place, followed by the Colts (+400) — the only team other than San Francisco among both websites’ favorites to employ the All-Pro wideout next season. The Green Bay Packers (+550) were in fourth place, while the Atlanta Falcons (+750) slotted in at fifth.