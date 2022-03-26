Browns, Big-Play Wideout Share ‘Mutual Interest’ in Joining Forces

The Cleveland Browns remain a wide receiver shy of a full offensive complement for new QB Deshaun Watson, but the team has a couple of quality options in mind.

Reports from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler have confirmed independent interest from both the Browns organization and Watson in re-signing the recently released Jarvis Landry. The feasibility of that reunion remains to be seen based on Landry’s contract demands, as money was a prominent factor in the initial split. However, a different reunion between Watson and a former favorite target of his with the Houston Texans appears a cheaper, and therefore more likely, option.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported March 19 that there was “mutual interest” between free agent wide receiver Will Fuller V and the Browns in getting a deal done.

“There’s mutual interest between FA WR Will Fuller and the #Browns, per sources,” Schultz wrote. “Fuller — just 27 years old — hauled in 69 percent of his targets when Deshaun Watson [targeted] him as #Texans. Fuller has other suitors as well, but likes the idea of teaming back up with DW.”

Watson and Fuller were a successful duo in Houston when the wideout was healthy. Fuller caught 22 touchdowns during their time together and averaged between 15-17 yards per catch in three of those four seasons. During their final campaign as teammates in 2020, Fuller caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

Browns Could Have Fuller at Bargain Price, Analyst Says

Fuller’s friendship and previous professional relationship with Watson make him a clear choice for the Browns. The fact that he can stretch any defense makes him a strategic choice. And the price at which Cleveland may be able to sign him makes Fuller a potentially valuable choice.

An injury early in his one-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins in 2021 should help drive Fuller’s price down, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, who coined the wide receiver as a “bargain-bin free agent” in a story published Saturday, March 26.

“[Fuller] should come at a bargain after injuries limited him to 52 games in six seasons — and just two contests after a broken finger in 2021,” Knox wrote. “He carries a lot of risk, and Pro Football Focus projected a one-year, $7 million deal for him. Considering JuJu Smith-Schuster only got a one-year, $3.3 million pact from the Kansas City Chiefs, PFF’s estimate is likely high.”

Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Could Return to Cleveland in 2022

A third reunion of sorts may also be in the works in Cleveland. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. But after forcing his way out of the Browns organization mid-season, a former teammate of Beckham’s has indicated publicly that the wideout will be back with the team in 2022.

Browns safety John Johnson III shot an Instagram Live video on March 23 and proclaimed Beckham would return, per a Twitter report from ESPN Cleveland.

John Johnson via IG live: “OBJ coming back. You ain’t hear it from me tho.” pic.twitter.com/WwWQUtAk5Q — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 24, 2022

“John Johnson via IG live: ‘OBJ coming back. You ain’t here it from me tho,'” the tweet said.

Cabot reported the day before that Beckham might be open to a Browns reunion, specifically now that Watson is in and Baker Mayfield is likely out. With Fuller and Landry also interested, the Browns have some big decisions to make on who to pair alongside former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom the team traded for two weeks ago.