Browns Bring in Speedy QB for Closer Look Ahead of Colts Matchup

The Cleveland Browns brought in quarterback Adrian Martinez for a workout on Friday, keeping their options open in regards to quarterback depth.

The Browns currently have three quarterbacks on the roster: Deshaun Watson, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and veteran PJ Walker. All three have started games this season with Watson dealing with a rotator cuff strain that has kept him out the last two games.

Walker and Thompson-Robinson were not impressive in their starts, which could be why the Browns at least wanted to take a closer look at what’s out there. Martinez proved on the college level that he can make plays with both his legs and arm but has no experience in the NFL. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions but was released before the start of the season and hasn’t found a new team.

He appeared in two games for the Lions in the preseason, completing 9 of 18 passes for 76 yards. Martinez used his legs to score a rushing touchdown.

Much like Thompson-Robinson, Martinez has a hefty amount of starts under his belt from his college career. He started 49 games during his time at Nebraska and Kansas State, collecting 9,752 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Here was the breakdown of Martinez ahead of the draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Martinez is a dual-threat quarterback who has played plenty of football. He can read defenses and has a fairly quick release, but his mechanics will need work. He’s a much more productive runner than passer right now, so selling himself to teams as a viable backup quarterback could be a tough task unless he makes big strides as a passer.

Deshaun Watson Expected to Face Colts

The Browns have been without Watson for the last two games but the former Pro Bowler is expected to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Watson practiced this week in advance of the game and looked solid.

“I want to see how he responds over the next 48 hours based on that full workload that he just got. But he looked good today,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday, October 20.

The Browns have officially listed him as questionable to face the Colts. If Watson is unable to go, it would be Walker drawing the start. Walker was previously elevated to No. 2 on the depth chart, jumping Thompson-Robinson.

During his first start against the San Francisco 49ers, Walker completed 52.9% of his passes, collecting 192 yards and tossing a pair of interceptions.

Browns Also Workout Multiple Wide Receivers

The Browns were also looking at potential names to add to the wide receiver position. Among the notable players who worked out were Makai Polk and Dazz Newsome.

Newsome has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and 49ers. He’s appeared in three games — all with the Bears — notching a pair of catches for 23 yards.

Other players who worked out included: receivers Trinity Benson, Dezmon Patmon and defensive backs Anthony Chelsey and Vincent Gray.

The Browns have an open roster spot after placing guard Michael Dunn on Injured Reserve. They could sign a player off the practice squad — with Walker being a prime candidate — which would open a slot.