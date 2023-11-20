Browns Advised to Make Play for Packers Left Tackle

The Cleveland Browns face major questions at the offensive tackle position, both for the remainder of this season and beyond.

Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin began the 2023 campaign as Cleveland’s starting left and right tackles, respectively. Wills was one of the worst players in the NFL at the position before hitting IR with a knee injury, while Conklin didn’t make it through the first half of Week 1 before going down for the year with knee problems of his own.

Rookie Dawand Jones has stepped in for Conklin to reasonable success, though the blindside of whomever quarterbacks the Browns next year is a question mark. Wills is under contract through 2024 due to the team’s decision to pick up his $14.2 million fifth-year option ahead of this season, but that doesn’t mean Cleveland won’t replace him if a better option becomes available.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff on Monday, November 20, suggested the Browns pursue Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman over the offseason to add depth at the position and potentially to replace Wills if necessary.