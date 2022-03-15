Browns Linked to 2-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher in Free Agency: Report

The Cleveland Browns pass rush was formidable in 2021. Depending on the team’s free agency priorities, it could theoretically become the best in the NFL by the start of next season.

The Green Bay Packers released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on Monday, March 14. Within a matter of hours, the big money edge rusher had been linked to two teams in the AFC North Division — the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was first to report the teams’ interest Monday morning.

“Za’Darius Smith is a very intriguing name in the free agent pass-rush market,” Fowler wrote. “AFC North is one to watch — Ravens are an old home, and Browns have done their homework on him.”

Baltimore drafted Smith in 2015, where the two-time Pro Bowl selection played the first four seasons of his NFL career. He then joined the Packers in 2019 and spent the subsequent three years in Green Bay prior to his release.

Smith Will Command Sizable Contract in Free Agent Market

Smith could have remained with Green Bay this season and played out the final year of his contract, but he ultimately chose to hit the open market instead.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the details of the pass rusher’s split from the Packers Monday morning.

“Za’Darius Smith had the option to stay at this year’s owed cash amount, but both sides ultimately agreed it was best to move on,” Schefter tweeted. “With the release, he carries no compensatory selection implications, which will help his interest.”

In the end, Smith’s departure was about money. He represented the second-biggest hit against Green Bay’s salary cap in 2022 at $28.1 million, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers’ release of Smith creates more than $15 million in space this offseason, though the team is still on the hook for a dead cap hit of approximately $12.5 million.

On Smith’s end, he can pursue a multi-year deal with more guaranteed dollars from the Browns, the Ravens or any other interested franchise. Pass rusher is a premium position in the NFL, and Spotrac estimates Smith’s value at $16.7 million annually.

Browns Can Pair Smith With DE Garrett, Create Fearsome Pass Rush

The Browns could strike terror into the hearts of opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks by pairing Smith with defensive end Myles Garrett, thereby creating arguably the most dangerous pass rush in all of football.

Garrett finished the 2021 season as the No. 1 edge rusher in the NFL with an overall defensive rating of 92.0 and a pass rush grade of 92.7, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Based on the projected price, the Browns are likely part with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney should they ink Smith to a deal. Clowney tallied 9 sacks last season to complement Garrett’s 16, per NFL.com. Clowney finished the year with an overall grade of 66.5 and a pass rush rating of 69.1, per PFF.

Smith appeared in just one regular season game for the Packers last year, missing most of the campaign with a back injury that ultimately required surgery. However, he amassed 26 total sacks and 60 quarterback hits during the two seasons prior, both of which ended in Pro Bowl selections.

The pass rusher was able to return to the field in time for the Packers’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith showed he still had the skill set to play at a high level, tallying a sack in his first game back after missing nearly the entire year to that point.

Smith will turn 30 years old on September 8, the same day the 2022 NFL season officially kicks off.