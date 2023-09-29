Browns Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Named as Trade Block Material

The Cleveland Browns are off to a strong start to the season thanks in large part to their elite defense. However, one key member of the unit has been labeled trade block material.

The Browns pulled off a trade for Za’Darius Smith this offseason and the three-time Pro Bowler has already made his presence felt. He doesn’t have any sacks to show for it just yet but has notched an overall grade of 88.7 on Pro Football Focus — good for seventh in the league among edge defenders.

Smith’s contributions also go beyond the box score, providing a strong presence opposite of Myles Garrett, pulling some of the pressure away from the Defensive Player of the Year contender. Garrett has 4.5 sacks this season.

Despite his positive contributions, Smith was identified by Bleacher Report as a player who the Browns should have on the trade block. Here’s the reasoning from B/R’s Joe Tansley.

“Za’Darius Smith is probably the most intriguing trade candidate on the Browns roster. The 31-year-old edge-rusher had three double-digit sack totals in his last four seasons before joining the Browns in the offseason.

“Smith’s explosiveness off the edge could be valuable to a handful of contenders on a rental basis if Cleveland struggles in the next month. The top contenders in each conference are led by a dominant pass rusher. Players at that position could be in high demand from other contenders to match what the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs currently have on their rosters.”

Browns Unlikely to Shakeup Defense With Trade

The trade idea is interesting if the Browns could get a significant return for Smith. They gave up just a pair of fifth-round picks to land him from the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason.

However, it’s unlikely the Browns would even think about doing anything to shake up their defense considering the way they’re playing, especially with someone as notable as Smith.

“He’s a veteran player. He’s tough and he’s had a lot of success in the league,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Smith. “The first play of the season, he just goes and we get that hit on the quarterback, beats the tight end across the ball. And I thought that really set the tone for us. And he’s an experienced guy. He helps the younger players out. He’s good against the run and the pass. He’s been a great acquisition for us.”

If the Browns were to part ways with Smith, it’d mean they have a ton of support in their depth, which includes Ogbo Okoronkwo — who is playing on around 60% of the defensive snaps — as well as Alex Wright, who recorded his first career sack against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Browns Defense Tasked With Slowing Down Lamar Jackson

The Browns’ defense will get its stiffest test of the season against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The unit will be tasked with slowing down former MVP Lamar Jackson.

Schwartz is confident that his unit — bolstered by a sturdy pass-rush — can apply pressure and put Jackson under fire.

“You can err on the other side of Lamar Jackson,” Schwartz said on Thursday, September 28. “If you sit there and chew the chickens, as we say, you’re not gonna get him either. We’re gonna rely on our team speed, we’re gonna rely on team defense, we’re gonna rely on running through with leverage and try to take the fight to him as opposed to sitting back and trying to hem him in.”

Last week, Jackson connected on 22 out of 31 pass attempts, accumulating 202 passing yards. Additionally, he showcased his running prowess with 14 rushing attempts, gaining 101 yards, and was responsible for scoring both of Baltimore’s touchdowns.