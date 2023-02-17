Caris LeVert Breaks Silence on ‘Stressful’ Cavs Trade Speculation

Before last week’s trade deadline, few names were bandied about as potential trade bait for the Cleveland Cavaliers as much as Caris LeVert. It’s no secret why; LeVert is a veteran on an expiring contract and the Cavaliers were actively looking for an upgrade at the position he plays.

Recently, LeVert revealed to Spencer Davies of basketballnews.com the toll it took on him personally and his outlook having survived the trade deadline for the first time in two years.

“It’s cool to, I guess, have a home for the rest of the season, not have to pack up and go somewhere else,” LeVert admitted. “I’ve done that the past two seasons. It’s very stressful to do that and hectic, so it’s cool to be with this group and finish the season out and see how far we can go.”

LeVert is having a decent season in Cleveland so far, averaging 12.0 points on roughly 36% from deep.

LeVert’s Role Has Been Reduced With the Cavaliers

Though he’s up to 30.0 minutes per game, LeVert’s role with the Cavaliers has changed considerably from when he arrived. Used to being a starter in his past two destinations — the Nets and Pacers — LeVert’s starting spot has been ceded to Isaac Okoro.

GM Koby Altman explained to Davis that he’s most impressed with LeVert’s handling of that situation, knowing LeVert could be starting on other teams.

“The thing that really speaks to me is, and I’m a softy for this, but guys that really want to be here,” Altman said last week. “Guys that show up every day to work, that have a great attitude, that whatever their role is — and he had to take a substantial step back, be a sixth-man type when he could be starting in the NBA on a lot of different teams — and being like, ‘I want to make this work. I want to be here.'”

That can-do attitude is an elusive one. Despite rampant trade speculation surrounding LeVert, his character is what ultimately kept him on Lake Erie.

“That’s meaningful to me, that’s meaningful to this organization and it’s a big reason why he’s here,” Altman explained to Davies.

LeVert: ‘Vibes are Pretty High’ with Cavaliers

Despite a soul-crushing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers right before the All-Star Break, LeVert explained that all is well in the locker room:

“The vibes are pretty high. Winning does that. You know, you win a lot of games… we’re around each other, s***, more than we are with our families. So obviously, you’re gonna get really close to a group when you win a lot of games.”

The loss comes at a good time for Cleveland. With the All-Star Break comes a nice pause in play that allows the Cavs to regroup and not spiral following what had been an undefeated February.

It remains to be seen if Cleveland’s locker room remains on a high with the news that Kevin Love is likely headed for a buyout exit. Love, who had seen little on-court action lately, was a key part of the locker room culture established by Cleveland over the last two seasons.

Cleveland’s next game is February 23.