Cavaliers Could Add Max-Contract Player After Latest Rule Change: Report

For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in one of the most enviable spots in sports. Four stars, two under max contracts, one under a rookie deal, and another who is arguably criminally underpaid.

In order, those players are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. While Mitchell and Garland are on the books for $32.6 million and $33.5 million respectively next season, Mobley’s rookie extension won’t kick in until the year after.

But the Cavs would have likely been headed for a salary conundrum without the newly agreed upon Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBA and Players’ Association.

In the current setup, teams are only allowed two designated max-salary slots. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, the new deal eliminates the designation restrictions.

ESPN Sources w/ @BobbyMarks42: NBA and NBPA agreed to eliminate restrictions limiting a team to two designated super-max players. This would have a huge impact for Cavs, who have Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland on super max deals and Evan Mobley approaching rookie extension. https://t.co/LcI0Zjb3FF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2023

For now, though, the Cavaliers will likely remain focused on the team’s first playoff appearance since 2018 and first without LeBron James since 1998.

Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Knicks after Cavaliers Loss

If the current standings hold (and there’s a decent chance they will, with only one week remaining in the regular season), the Cavaliers will likely face the New York Knicks.

And if last week’s 14-point Knicks win was any indication, the series could be a tight one for the Cavaliers.

After the loss, Donovan Mitchell called out the Knicks, promising that Cleveland would play better come playoff time.

“I think it’s even more important because this is the team we’re probably going to see,” Mitchell said. “Obviously we’re missing people, they’re missing people, but still the same competition, competitiveness. They played well, they did a lot of things well, played together in different ways. We’ll be better.”

Play

Cavs vs. Knicks Post Game: Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell spoke to the media following a 130-116 loss to the New York Knicks on March 31, 2023. 2023-04-01T02:54:09Z

A Knicks-Cavs playoff bout in round one could be popcorn for NBA diehards and casuals alike.

Already dubbed the “Mitchell Bowl,” the Knicks were the main team interested in acquiring Mitchell last summer before the Cavaliers swooped in and scooped up then three-time All-Star.

Since coming to the Cavaliers, Mitchell has transformed a team that was already steller defensively but desperately needed an offensive boost. Now, the Cavaliers are one of two teams (along with the Boston Celtics) to have a top-ten offense and defense this year.

Donovan Mitchell Praises Jalen Brunson After Cavaliers Loss

For now, the Knicks will have to be satisfied with Jalen Brunson leading the backcourt. And against the Cavaliers, Brunson assuaged any concerns he would not be up to the task, finishing with nearly 50 points and nine assists.

“I’ve seen this for years. I saw the same thing last year,” Mitchell told reporters about Brunson’s night, per the Cavaliers’ official YouTube channel. “He’s just shifty. He can get to his spots, different ways. The biggest thing is he had [nearly] 50, but he had nine assists. That’s the standout.”

For Mitchell, Brunson’s biggest contribution to the game was keeping his teammates involved, a factor he continued coming back to postgame.

“Fifty is great and it’s a lot of work to put in, but getting everybody else involved that’s what I took away the most.”

The Cavaliers have a chance to right the ship against the Pacers on Sunday night.