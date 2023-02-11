Cavaliers Among Contenders With ‘Great Interest’ in Signing Former Champion: Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of just two teams who didn’t make a single trade before Thursday’s deadline. Despite persistent links to just about every wing available, the Cavs ultimately sat out the deadline, opting against any moves after landing Donovan Mitchell in a home run trade over the summer.

But just because they were quiet at the trade deadline, doesn’t mean the Cavs’ roster is locked in permanently. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Cavs are among several contenders eyeing former champion Danny Green.

“But Danny Green is the interesting player in Houston,” Wojnarowski said. “I’m told that he would like to be waived just like John Wall is being waived and not have to do a buyout. But Danny Green, teams like Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, they have great interest in him.”

Play

Woj on expectations for the buyout market after the trade deadline 👀 | NBA Today Woj on expectations for the buyout market after the trade deadline 👀 | NBA Today Adrian Wojnarowski joins NBA Today to discuss expectations for the buyout market after the trade deadline. #nbatoday #nba ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN… 2023-02-10T20:37:04Z

Green was sent from the Grizzlies to the Rockets in a salary-dumping move on Thursday. Though he’s fresh off a severe knee injury, Green still proved more than capable of contributing to a championship-aspiring team in his last stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In two seasons with Philly, Green was good for 7.8 points on 38.5% from three. Not only could he help round out the Cavaliers’ rotation, but he’d provide an experienced veteran presence in a locker room dominated by youth.

Kevin Love Not Expected to Hit Buyout Market

But the buyout works both ways. The Cavaliers could add a player who was bought out of their contract, and they could also part ways with contracts to allow a player to become a free agent.

The likeliest candidate for such a move is Kevin Love. Love is in the final year of his contract, earning nearly $29 million this season. Given his age, it would make sense for Cleveland to move on from Love, one of the team’s last holdouts from the LeBron James years.

But according to the front office, that’s not the plan.

“I have not been approached by [Love’s team] at all and I don’t anticipate it either,” Cavs GM Koby Altman said on February 9. “Not one time since I’ve been here have they approached me about that. I think we’re asking Kevin to make another sacrifice this year to do what he’s doing right now, which is be a great teammate, stay positive every day, stay ready and work on your body, work on your shot, work on everything to be ready for when that opportunity comes next.”

Love has struggled to see the floor recently, with the Cavaliers opting instead to get Dean Wade minutes after a seven-week absence due to injury. He’s averaging career lows in minutes (20.0) points (8.5) and rebounds (6.8).

Altman Breaks Silence on Trade Deadline Inaction

In addition to relaying Love’s status with the team, Altman also defended Cleveland’s inaction at the trade deadline.

“Just from a trade standpoint, we just didn’t feel like anything was going to really move the needle for us,” Altman said in a press conference Thursday, according to Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. “I think you guys know me well enough to know I scoured the market and talked to every team I could.”

REPORT: ‘Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles’ have interest in signing Danny Green should he be waived by the Rockets. (via @wojespn, h/t @hmfaigen) pic.twitter.com/r9za8rxe0u — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 10, 2023

With plenty of buyout candidates available, the Cavaliers will likely be exploring ways to elevate the team above the Sixers, Bucks, and Celtics in the Eastern Conference.