Danny Green Issues Cryptic 4-Word Tweet After Joining Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers scooped up one of the most notable names on the buyout market on Sunday, inking veteran wing Danny Green to a deal.

Green was finalizing a deal with the Cavaliers Sunday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited Green’s agent.

“Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN,” Woj tweeted. “The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team.”

Wojnarowski later confirmed that the signing was complete and Green would be joining the Cavaliers. Amid the news, Green issued a four-word tweet that read, “It’s not done yet….,” likely a reference to his career.

Green’s future was in limbo after he tore his ACL in May of last season. At 35 years old, there were some questions about Green’s ability to get back and remain a contributor following the injury, although he was one of the most coveted names on the buyout market.

Green played in just three games with the Grizzlies this season before being traded to the Rockets at the deadline and agreeing to a buyout. Green started his career with the Cavaliers, who drafted him No. 46 overall in 2009.

Cavaliers Would Get Their Upgrade at Wing With Green

Green brings a lot to the table that the Cavs were searching for at the trade deadline. He has made 39.9% of his career 3-pointers, is a strong defensive presence and brings heaps of playoff experience to the table.

Green has played in 165 postseason contests, winning title with the Spurs, Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Cavaliers are talented, big-game, postseason experience is something they lack, which is something Donovan Mitchell lamented after a recent loss to the Heat.

“We’re playing as if we are a young team and haven’t been there, and if we want to get to where we want to get to, ultimately we have to be able to find that level of consistency throughout adversity,” Mitchell said. “I think we’re all kind of tired of coming here and saying, ‘We’re learning.’ You want to learn through success, and we haven’t played well,” Mitchell said. “That’s just the honest truth. We’ve got to find a way to do that. That’s on all of us.”

Cavaliers Heating Up Heading Into All-Star Break

The Cavaliers got off to a scorching start to the season but hit a rough stretch after the New Year, struggling to string together wins. But Cleveland has been able to turn things around in February, winning their last six. Only the Milwaukee Bucks — who have won 10 in a row — have a longer win streak.

The Cavaliers’ latest win came against the Bulls, outscoring Chicago 28-15 in the fourth quarter to secure a 97-89 victory.

“To find the fortitude to grind this one out, that’s special,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “The mental toughness the guys showed when things weren’t going our way, you talk about growth, that’s what this was.”

The Cavs will shoot for seven wins in a row as they take on the Spurs on Monday at home.