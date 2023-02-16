Former Champ Blasts League Over Cavs’ Darius Garland All-Star Snub

One year ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers sent two All-Stars to the midseason festivities in what would have been a minor shock to fans in the preseason. But with the Cavs sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference for most of the season’s first half, it made sense that team leaders Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen earned their first All-Star nods.

One year later, the Cavs are appreciably better, thanks to adding yet another All-Star in Donovan Mitchell. Yet Mitchell is the lone All-Star for Cleveland this season, with Allen and Garland forced to watch the February fun from home.

For Tristan Thompson, who won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016, Garland’s omission from the All-Star Game is a glaring mistake.

“He should have been an All-Star. Give some love to the little guy,” Thompson said on NBA Today. “For Darius, this is a whole new position to take. Having Donovan Mitchell means more facilitating and getting guys involved. He took a backseat in terms of scoring. But name a guard in the NBA that didn’t make an All-Star team that had multiple 40-point games and a 50-ball! When his team needs it, he shows and performs.”

A closer dive reveals that Thompson has a reason for the gripe, but Garland might have fallen victim to forces out of his control.

Understanding Garland’s All-Star Omission

Thompson makes a strong case for Garland’s inclusion. After all, Garland’s numbers this season are roughly the same as last. He’s averaging 8.0 assists this season compared to 8.6 last. His points per game figure this year (21.6) is virtually the same as last year’s mark (26.7). He’s also shooting 41.4% from three, up from 38% last season.

Further, Garland ranks seventh in assists per game (everyone else ahead of him on that list made the All-Star Game except James Harden).

But Garland appears to be suffering from two different factors that are keeping him out of the All-Star Game.

First, Garland’s inclusion last year came amidst a major leap from the former Vanderbilt Commodore. Tie in the fact that Cleveland was a feel-good story, having risen from the ashes of mediocrity to legitimate Conference contention until injuries derailed the season. In short, Garland was the face of a young, exciting team, embodying the come-from-nowhere resurgence of Cleveland basketball.

Second, the field is much deeper this season than last, especially at the guard spot. With the influx of talent to the East last season (Mitchell arrived from the Western Conference), the guard spot got significantly more crowded. Add in strong play from youngsters like Tyrese Haliburton, and it was always going to be an uphill climb for Garland.

Case in point: Harden, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, and LaMelo Ball all were comfortable All-Stars last year. None of those made this year’s roster.

Nonetheless, Garland deserves praise for how well he’s fit beside Donovan Mitchell. The integration has been a seamless one, which speaks to Garland’s abilities as a teammate.

Cavs Eyeing Sixers Showdown

Heading into the All-Star Break, few teams are as hot as the Cavaliers.

Cleveland entered Wednesday having won seven straight, with a major test against the Philadelphia 76ers looming.

Both the Cavaliers and Sixers rank in the top ten in defensive and offensive ratings, usually a strong indicator of a team’s postseason chances.

Though Cleveland was outbattled for much of the game, the team showed significant drive to get themselves back in it and make it close late. Ultimately, the Sixers hung on for the victory.