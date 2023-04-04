Donovan Mitchell Issues Strong Message to Knicks Ahead of Cavaliers Playoff Battle

If the current standings hold (and it looks like they will, with the Eastern Conference’s top half largely cemented), the Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

It may not be what the Cavs wanted, but if you ask Donovan Mitchell, he couldn’t ask for a better matchup.

“It’s full circle. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Mitchell after scoring 42 points in a 130-116 loss to the Knicks. “What kid wouldn’t want to grow up and play against his hometown team in the playoffs?

Mitchell is an NYC native and was largely expected to join the Knicks via trade this summer before the Cavaliers swooped in and scooped up the multi-time All-Star.

“It’s a storybook [matchup],” Mitchell added. “It’s something that’s special and near and dear to me to be able to play playoff games in front of my friends and family. A team that I grew up watching. Against an assistant coach over there (Johnnie Bryant) who basically taught me everything I know at this point. It’s great, and I’m excited about the challenge. It’s going to be a lot of fun if it happens.”

The Cavaliers got a recent taste of the Knicks in a game Cleveland will likely wish it had back.

Donovan Mitchell Praises Jalen Brunson After Knicks Loss

Last week, the Cavs and Knicks met in a game that lived up to its hype-infused billing for much of the game. That is until the Cavs crumbled down the stretch.

Cleveland scored just 14 points in the final quarter, compared to 25 from the Knicks. The Cavs lost by a final tally of 130-116.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was incredible against the Cavaliers, nearly mustering a 50-point night.

“I’ve seen this for years. I saw the same thing last year,” Mitchell told reporters about Brunson’s night, per the Cavaliers’ official YouTube channel. “He’s just shifty.”

But Mitchell continued coming back to Brunson’s nine assists.

“He can get to his spots in different ways. The biggest thing is he had [nearly] 50, but he had nine assists. That’s the standout. Fifty is great and it’s a lot of work to put in, but getting everybody else involved that’s what I took away the most.”

Mitchell, for his part, tallied 44 points in the loss and failed to get much help from his teammates.

Donovan Mitchell Promises Cavaliers Improvement

The 14-point loss might send shivers down the spines of the Cavaliers’ rotation, many of whom have little to no playoff experience on their resume.

But Mitchell, who carries the most experience of any of the Cavaliers’ starting five, promised Cleveland would be ready for the likely playoff matchup.

“I think it’s even more important because this is the team we’re probably going to see,” Mitchell said. “Obviously we’re missing people, they’re missing people, but still the same competition, competitiveness. They played well, they did a lot of things well, played together in different ways. We’ll be better.”

The Cavaliers are back in action Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.