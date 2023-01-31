Cavs Proposed Trade Sends Veteran Forward to Spurs for Shooting Help

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still exploring the trade market with the deadline approaching and San Antonio Spurs veteran Doug McDermott is someone the team could target to add some reliable shooting to the roster.

While the idea of sending Caris LeVert out in a deadline deal has been much discussed, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire cited a source who believes that Cedi Osman has been the player the Cavs have been more actively shopping in deals. In terms of matching salaries for McDermott, Osman combined with Dylan Windler as a “throw-in” could make it work.

“It’s become pretty evident that the Cavs are seeking a wing, and league sources have told Hoops Wire they are dangling Cedi Osman more than Caris LeVert in search of some help,” Amico wrote on Tuesday. “As we wrote before, a trade of Osman and Windler for Spurs small forward Doug McDermott works, salary-wise.”

McDermott would be a solid addition for the Cavs to beef up their bench unit, adding some much-needed veteran experience and 3-point shooting. McDermott is averaging around 20 minutes per game for the Spurs, who are in the basement of the Western Conference at 14-37.

McDermott Would Be Asset for Cavs With Shooting.

While his stats don’t pop off the page, he brings a lot to the table thanks to his shooting ability. McDermott is hitting his 3-pointers at a 41.5% clip and is averaging 4.5 attempts from deep per contest in his somewhat limited time on the court.

That’d be an upgrade over Osman, who has similar numbers but is just a 36% shooter from deep. With the penetrating ability of the Cavs guards, having McDermott locked and loaded as a deep threat would be a nice addition for an offense that has struggled with consistency at times. Cleveland ranks 26th in points per game at 111.5.

Cleveland has also made it no secret that they’d like an upgrade at wing. While McDermott likely wouldn’t slide into a starting role, he could be a key piece of the rotation while keeping LeVert around.

“The Cavs have tried different players as the starting small forward this season, including Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens and Isaac Okoro,” Kelsey Russo of The Athletic wrote recently. “Dean Wade also entered the year in that conversation, but he has dealt with injuries. Is there an available wing that offers an upgrade from their current options?”

Cavs Not Expected to Make Deadline Splash

The Cavaliers entered Tuesday at 31-21 — fifth in the Eastern Conference — but have gone just 5-5 in their last 10 games. They’re still firmly established as a contender in the East with the talent on their roster but that won’t necessarily make them eager buyers with the deadline approaching.

Amico noted that the sentiment he got from several league execs is that the Cavs made their big splash to improve in the offseason by acquiring Donovan Mitchell for a haul of picks and players.

“For the record, several rival executives told Hoops Wire they envision the Cavs standing pat ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline,” Amico wrote. “‘They made their big trade when they got (Donovan Mitchell) before the season,'” said one.”

Perhaps it’s a smaller move for a player like McDermott that can help give the Cavs the spark they need.