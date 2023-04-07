JB Bickerstaff Issues Statement on Danny Green After Cavaliers Scorch Magic

While the Cleveland Cavaliers left things close late against the Orland Magic earlier in the week, the same cannot be said of Thursday night’s blowout win against the same team.

The 118-94 win was the 24th time this season that the Cavs have held an opposing offense to fewer than 100 points. The strong showing also came primarily from second-unit rotation players, with the Cavaliers’ starters all given the night off.

Included in the bunch to have a strong game was Danny Green. The three-time champion scored 21 points in 26 minutes of work, his highest point total since he was in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform.

“That was kind of a monkey wrench in what we were doing,” JB Bickerstaff said Thursday night of Green’s game, per cleveland.com. “But Danny’s a pro. When you’ve done the things that he’s done and played at the level that he’s played at, it’s like riding a bike.”

Green has been largely limited since tearing his ACL last May. And while Green knows his place on this Cavaliers team, he couldn’t help but comment on his joy at seeing extended time on the floor.

“It was fun to have the roles reversed a little bit,” Green said. “Hopefully we get another one of those games on Sunday. We will see. It’s all up to them. Coach’s decision. They’ve earned their rest and right to be on the sideline cheering us on. It’s a lot of fun for all of us.”

Danny Green Praises Isaiah Mobley After Cavs Beat Magic

Another strong night came from Isaiah Mobley. The former USC Trojan and older brother to starting big man Evan Mobley finished with 18 points against the Magic.

“He was amazing tonight,” Green said of Isaiah Mobley. “Took his time. Made some shots. Set some good screens. Rolled. Did some things we needed him to do. Nothing new for me to see. Seen it every day playing against him. I know how well he can play this game and he showcased it tonight.”

While the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were given the night off purely for rest, the same cannot be said of starting wing Isaac Okoro.

JB Bickerstaff Reveals Isaac Okoro Frustration

Okoro has missed the last five games for Cleveland with knee soreness. In his place, the Cavs have once again turned to a revolving door of backups, including Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and Green.

After beating the Magic, Bickerstaff opened up about Okoro’s injury outlook and how the player is feeling not being on the floor.

“There is frustration and for all the right reasons,” Bickerstaff said. “You know Isaac and where his intent is and where his heart is, like all he wants to do is be on the floor, competing with his teammates. And he takes pride in his ability to be available. So it is frustrating for him. He keeps a pretty even spirit all the time. So he knows how to engage his teammates, keep it light, still show his support, but you know on the inside, it’s eating him up.”

The Cavaliers’ regular season finale will come Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.