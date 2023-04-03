JB Bickerstaff Issues Statement on Isaac Okoro After Cavaliers Defeat Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are just one season removed from a likely playoff appearance that was derailed by injuries to the rotation. One by one, Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio, and Jarrett Allen were sidelined by various ailments that clouded one of the NBA’s best feel-good stories in 2021-22.

This season, though, the Cavs have evidently paid their dues. Donovan Mitchell has remained healthy, as have Garland and Mobley. Allen returned in Sunday’s win over the Pacers in time for a few pre-postseason tune-up games.

That just leaves Isaac Okoro. The former Auburn Tiger has been out for over a week with knee soreness. Even more concerning, Okoro hasn’t practiced with the team in that span, either.

After defeating the Pacers on Sunday, JB Bickerstaff provided an update on Okoro’s health.

“We need to get him to a place better than he was,” Bickerstaff explained postgame. “If Isaac doesn’t play, it’s because he’s in real discomfort. We’ve got to make sure we’re taking the steps to get him to a place of comfort and safety. That’s more important. It’s something we’re just monitoring every day and hopefully, he continues to improve.”

When asked about a timeline for Okoro’s return, the Cavs’ head coach demurred.

“I don’t have an answer right now, to be honest with you,” Bickerstaff said. “We are trying to progress him. We’ll see what happens. We’ve always got to do what’s right by him.”

Cavs vs Pacers Post Game: J.B. Bickerstaff Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke to the media following a 115-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on April 2, 2023.

Thankfully, Caris LeVert and Dean Wade have stepped up admirably in Okoro’s place.

JB Bickerstaff Praises Dean Wade After Win Over Pacers

While Wade has been in and out of the rotation with his own injury woes, the swingman is finally seeing some consistent action in the wake of Okoro’s absence.

“We know what Dean’s capable of when he is playing to his potential,” Bickerstaff said. “He has the ability to have a two-way impact. He has the ability to make shots.”

But Okoro is also the team’s best perimeter defender (no offense to Mobley, a DPOY candidate). Per Bickerstaff, Wade’s defense hasn’t been too shabby, though.

“He has the ability to guard multiple positions. The more reps he gets, the more comfortable and more confident he is. I think it’s better for the team,” Bickerstaff finished.

Donovan Mitchell Praises Darius Garland After Cavs Win

Among those who are healthy, few have mattered as much as Darius Garland.

“His energy,” Mitchell said of Garland when asked to make his case for teammate of the year, per the Cavaliers’ official YouTube channel. “You know, good day, bad day, he’s always there. I think he has the pulse of the group. He has everybody’s ear and that’s, at a young age to have everyone’s ear, that’s something that speaks a lot about his character. I think that’s one of the first things that I noticed about him, he’s so poised for his age, and even while he’s still learning, he’s still able to be coachable and coach as well, be able to teach. He’s a guy you look at he’s always standing up on the bench cheering for guys, always giving his two cents. Things are going well, things are going not well, he’s always the same guy, same teammate for us.”

Cavs vs Pacers Post Game: Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell spoke to the media following a 115-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on April 2, 2023.

Garland and Mitchell have proven to be one of the league’s most exciting backcourt duos. The tandem’s outstanding offensive output is a key reason why the Cavaliers boast the league’s second-best net rating this season.