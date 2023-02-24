Cavs Feared Another Kevin Love ‘Blowup’ Before Buyout: Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers may well have moved on from Kevin Love nearly a week ago, but that hasn’t stopped the news from trickling in about the franchise legend’s buyout.

While the Cavs and Love might have put on amicable feelings following the buyout, a new report from cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor suggests unhappiness had been simmering behind the scenes for some time between the player and organization, so much so that Love’s current relationship with the Cavs is considered “strained” at the moment.

“Sources say Love’s relationship with Cleveland’s decision-makers is currently strained — a byproduct of how recent events unfolded,” Fedor wrote. “The Cavs were starting to grow concerned about his unhappiness festering, especially since there were no plans to re-insert him into the lineup.

Fedor also explained that the Cavs were worried about Love’s unhappiness developing into a distraction.

“With about two months remaining in the regular season, the ticklish situation could have led to another infamous blowup. It’s one reason the Cavs were so willing to honor his buyout request. His unquantifiable impact on the organization over the years is another,” Fedor explained.

With the Cavaliers rolling before the All-Star Break — they went 7-1 in February before last weekend — the risk of another Love distraction was apparently high enough to warrant the surprise buyout just days after the Cavs appeared to shut the door on the idea.

Love Transformed Into Leader for Cavs

By “infamous blowup,” Fedor is referring to Love’s verbal altercation with Cavs GM Koby Altman back in 2020. Love’s commitment to the team also came into question during that period, with Love appearing to literally quit on the team during one defensive stand.

Heading into last season, the Cavs made an agreement with Love that he’d get as much playing time as he earned, promising the player that if he worked hard, he might find a spot in Cleveland’s rotation.

The results were dynamite. Love developed into a mentor for Cleveland’s upstart youngsters, including Evan Mobley, who was particularly gutted by Love’s departure.

“It definitely hits you emotionally,” Mobley told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “All the guys are going to miss him for sure, and I just hope he does great wherever he goes.”

Love’s 180 was certainly felt by the locker, with Mobley going so far as to call Love an exceptional leader.

“He’s been great, a great leader,” Mobley said. “He’s always been a character in the locker room as well. All the guys on the team love him. … His lightheartedness in the locker room definitely helps everybody and glues everybody together.”

With Love now joining the Miami Heat, veteran leadership responsibilities will likely be carried by Danny Green, whom the Cavs signed several weeks ago following his buyout with the Houston Rockets.

Donovan Mitchell ‘Shocked’ to Learn Love News

Fedor also got a statement from Donovan Mitchell, who came to Cleveland over the summer from the Jazz.

“I was shocked,” Donovan Mitchell said when asked about Love following Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “I didn’t know that was in the works. I didn’t know that it would be my last game seeing him. I grew up watching Kevin Love and I’m thankful because he is a guy that allowed me to come in and ask him a thousand questions, helped me be an integral part of this team and helped with this group.”

Mitchell and Co. will look to right the ship tonight following a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets Thursday.