Kevin Love Breaks Silence With NSFW Message After Cavaliers Buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their buyout agreement with Kevin Love on Saturday and the big man had a message for the fans.

Love requested a buyout earlier in the week but the sides were finally able to come to a conclusion over the weekend. He was on the final season of a four-year contract, with $8.5 million left on his deal at the time of the buyout, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Love departs Cleveland after nine seasons, which included some very prominent highs and lows. Love was a key part of the Cavs’ NBA Finals runs alongside LeBron James, winning the 2016 title. But he also stuck around through some tough rebuilding years following James’ departure, with the team going just 60-159 from 2018 to 2021.

Love hasn’t said anything during the ordeal but took to Twitter following the announcement of the buyout being finalized. He had nothing but love for the fans.

“I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest,” Love tweeted. “To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I f***ing LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything.”

Love Being Eyed by Contenders After Cavs Buyout

Love is now free to sign with any team, which includes a pair of interested Eastern Conference squads in the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. The Heat are viewed as the favorite to land Love, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, although he’ll speak with the 76ers.

“The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision,” Woj tweeted.

Another team that’s been mentioned in the sweepstakes for Love is the Phoenix Suns, who are fresh off adding Kevin Durant. The interest from the Western Conference powerhouse comes via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“A team in the Western Conference I’d keep an eye out for is the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have been doing some background research into Kevin over the last 24 hours,” Windhorst said. “And don’t forget — James Jones, the team president, was teammates with Kevin Love when they won the championship in 2016 with the Cavs. The new-look Suns have a roster spot, have a bunch of money they can still pay to free agents, so keep an eye on the Suns as a contender for Kevin Love.”

Cavaliers Understood Love Was in Tough Situation

Love injured his thumb earlier this season and when he returned he was no longer in the rotation. He didn’t play in 12 consecutive games prior to the All-Star break despite being healthy.

He’s averaging career lows in scoring (8.5 points per game) and rebounds (6.8 per game). The Cavs valued Love for his locker room presence and leadership and didn’t appear to believe a buyout was on the horizon.

“Not one time since I’ve been here have they approached me about that,” general manager Koby Altman said after the trade deadline. “I think we’re asking Kevin to make another sacrifice this year to do what he’s doing right now, which is be a great teammate, stay positive every day, stay ready and work on your body, work on your shot, work on everything to be ready for when that opportunity comes next.”

That next opportunity will be coming with another team and Love will hope he can log some minutes as a proven playoff player.