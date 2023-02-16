Cavs Player Drops Strong Response to Kevin Love After Surprise Buyout Request

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t appear finished making moves just yet. Kevin Love, the last remaining member of the 2016 Cavaliers championship team, is reportedly looking at a buyout from Cleveland.

According to Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Atheltic, buyout negotiations are nearing a conclusion.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways,” Charania and Lloyd wrote.

Though he’s significantly older than the Cavs’ current corps of youngsters, Love has played a crucial part behind the scenes for Cleveland. One player summed up the situation to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com after news of the buyout went public.

“It just sucks because of who he is, everything he has done for us and what he means to us,” one player told Fedor on Thursday. “It just sucks. Not having him around will be tough.”

Love’s numbers are down across the board this season. He’s managing just 8.5 points in 20.0 minutes of action this season, both career lows.

Love ‘Wants to Play’ as he Eyes Cavs Buyout

Fedor also noted that Love has been active behind the scenes about his desire to play more.

“Love wants to play. Still believes he can. Even though he expressed that behind the scenes over the last few weeks, it was unlikely to happen in Cleveland…” Fedor noted.

GM Koby Altman, speaking before the buyout news was officially reported, admitted that he knew Love was itching for playing time.

“It’s not easy for Kevin,” Altman said. “I’ve had a conversation with him, and he wants to play. I think he’ll have an opportunity to play again this year, but where we’re at now, I think J.B.’s really comfortable with the rotation that we have.”

Unfortunately for Love, the Cavs were cruising without him on the floor. Prior to the Sixers loss, Cleveland was riding a seven-game win streak. Love was a DNP in each of those games.

Head coach JB Bickerstaff has evidently put more faith in his young, elite crew of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. That foursome needs a much experience together as possible, considering Mitchell is the only one of the bunch with any playoff experience.

Love Still a Beloved Member of Title Team

With Love’s tenure in Cleveland winding down, statements of nostalgia poured in across social media.

“Woah. The end of an era for a Cavalier great and a world champion in 2016,” John Fanta of Fox Sports tweeted. “Kevin Love is always going to hold a special spot in Cleveland sports. He gave nine years to the wine and gold, and delivered 9 points and 14 rebounds in that epic Game 7 to win the NBA title in ‘16.”

One Cavs beat reporter went so far as to predict Love’s jersey hanging in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse one day.

“2016 was truly unforgettable and Kevin Love will always be a legend in Cleveland. Wish him nothing but the best, whatever comes next,” Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland tweeted. “No. 0 will no doubt have a place in the rafters one day.”