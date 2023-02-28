Cavaliers Clarify Stance on Filling Open Roster Spot Left by Kevin Love Buyout

While the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ breakup with franchise legend Kevin Love may not have been the most glamorous, the former champ’s exit nonetheless opened up a roster spot. As it stands, the Cavs could sign (or promote) a player to the team without sacrificing anyone currently rostered.

With the buyout market slowly fizzling out after the All-Star Break, the Cavs are left with a few options. According to one report from last week, Cleveland plans to fill the spot with another Love-esque big man.

But just who that big man is remains a mystery. And as Cavaliers insider Evan Dammarell explained, talks of a replacement are still ongoing behind the scenes.

“#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that they’ll have internal conversations with Koby Altman about addressing the open roster spot based on what the team needs the most,” Dammarell tweeted on Sunday.

The Cavaliers, who boast a top-ten offense and defense, are in an enviable position compared to most teams. But when it comes to addressing areas of need, two such spots stand out among the rest: three-point shooting and rebounding.

Exploring Cavs’ Free Agent Options

Per Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Cavs indeed plan to fill the spot left open after Love’s buyout.

“League sources expect the Cavs to fill the spot vacated by Love,” Amico wrote on February 20. “It very well could be another big man, which the Cavs were already seeking, sources said.”

But Amico pumped the brakes on a big-time signing, however.

“As for who may fill the spot, it’s not likely to be anyone splashy. A source told Hoops Wire the Cavs will consider all possibilities, to unsigned veterans to G League call-ups,” Amico finished.

Despite missing out on the initial flurry of post-buyout signings, there are still several experienced free agents left.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who recently got a look by the Dallas Mavericks, is still available, though his age (37) could be prohibitive.

If the Cavs are looking for a blend of size and shooting to address those three-point concerns, could they take a shot at the even older Carmelo Anthony? According to Kevin Durant, Anthony still has the talent to play in the league.

Green Calls Out League’s ‘Hostile Environments’

Not all midseason additions are made equally. Some aim to provide an on-court upgrade by filling in for a team’s weakness. Others provide veteran leadership at the end of a contending team’s bench.

And some, like three-time champion Danny Green, provide a little of both.

Last week, Green provided a little sampling of what the young Cavs squad could expect come playoff time.

“Hostile environments. Every play, every possession is going to be intense,” Green explained.

Green’s advice: enjoy it.

“You’ve got to embrace it, lose yourself in the moment, lose yourself in the game,” Green explained. “At the same time, be on your P’s and Q’s, execute the best you can and doing your job. Not letting yourself down, your teammates down. We’re going to expect the most out of each other. Just making sure that everybody can embrace the moment and be ready for a hostile environment.”

The Cavs head to one of the league’s most hostile environments this week to take on the Boston Celtics.