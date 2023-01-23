Cavaliers Urged to Trade for Red-Hot Wing Upgrade as Trade Deadline Looms

It’s no secret the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking at upgrades on the wing as the February 9 trade deadline inches closer. No shortage of players has been suggested as ideal fits in Lake Erie, including Harrison Barnes and Tim Hardaway, Jr. Each one presents its own difficulties, including salary and trade compensation.

But a new name has entered the conversation.

Tommy Wild of si.com suggested the Cavaliers should go after Minnesota Timberwolves wing Kyle Anderson. Anderson’s salary (just $8.5 million) could make him expendable in the Twin Cities, and given his relative skill level, likely wouldn’t command a massive haul in any trade.

Per Wild, Anderson would fit in as an efficient answer in Cleveland.

“The Cavs would be acquiring Anderson for his efficiency. The small forward is shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three. Anderson is currently in a five-game stretch where he is knocking down 66.7 percent of shots from behind the arc.”

In addition to scoring chops, Anderson’s 4.1 assists per game this season would be a nice addition to the second unit, especially as Ricky Rubio works towards reintegration into the lineup.

Cavaliers’ Top Trade Asset Revealed

Cavs beat writer Chris Fedor recently disclosed on his Wine and Gold Podcast that LeVert is viewed around the league as the most valuable chip Cleveland has in a potential trade.

“I’ve talked to a few different people around the NBA, and they believe that Caris LeVert is the best asset that the Cavs have in terms of a trade because he can help teams right now,” Fedor said. “And he can also help their salary because he’s an expiring contract. And beyond that, his salary number matches a lot of guys that are perceived to be available around the NBA.”

Kyle Anderson game-winning effort play pic.twitter.com/twETbEZhYT — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 20, 2023

Though he’s the team’s top trade piece, his value is a different question entirely. Nonetheless, insider Marc Stein suggested that the Cavaliers might be working on a three-team deal that would send presumably LeVert to Atlanta.

“As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, league sources say, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland,” he wrote. “The Jazz have well-chronicled interest in Collins but, to this point, have given the Hawks pause by seeking additional draft compensation for taking on Collins, who still has three seasons left on his five-year, $125 million contract after this one.”

Cavaliers In on Bogdanovic Trade from Detroit

Beasley isn’t the only wing currently eyed by the Cavaliers. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo, the Cavs are among a litany of suitors for Detroit Pistons flamethrower Bojan Bogdanovic.

“The Cavaliers are indeed a Bogdanovic suitor, sources said, but it will be rather difficult, and perhaps impossible, for Cleveland to reach Detroit’s lofty asking price for the veteran sharpshooter.”

Fischer added that the Pistons’ asking price for Bogdanovic is understandably high.

BOJAN BOGDANOVIC IS ON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JAqc1kVcst — Digits Hoops (🏀,📊) (@Digits3Hoops) January 14, 2023

“The Pistons are seeking at least one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital, sources said, plus Cleveland has company in Dallas, Phoenix and the Lakers, among other teams in pursuit of Bogdanovic,” Fischer wrote.

This season, Bogdanovic is netting 21 points on 41.2% from three.