Cavs Could Be ‘Leverage’ Destination for LeBron James Amid Lakers Frustration

The Cleveland Cavaliers are just 46 games away from achieving something the franchise has been chronically unable to do this century: make the playoffs without LeBron James.

James has left the Cavs twice this century; first in 2010 when he bolted for the Miami Heat and then second in 2018 when he ditched Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers. The expectation was that LeBron would finish off his career in Hollywood, teaming up with Anthony Davis to usher in the newest generation of purple and gold dominance.

Suffice it to say, all has not gone according to plan for the man credited with bringing the Cavs its first title in franchise history. With the Lakers currently in the basement of the Western Conference, LeBron could be looking for a chance of scenery.

And if LeBron does request a trade, something he hasn’t done yet in his NBA career, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports listed the Cavaliers as the fifth-likeliest destination for the legend, noting he couldn’t rule out “James from using Cleveland as leverage to get to another desirable destination.”

“LeBron should have retired in Cleveland,” Quinn wrote. “If he hadn’t extended in Los Angeles, he’d probably be Cleveland-bound as a free agent this summer if he really does want to leave the Lakers. The Cavs can create a decent chunk of cap space this offseason if they want to, but constructing a trade here is almost impossible.”

James Has Made ‘Subtle’ Demands of Lakers Front Office

Any team with LeBron rostered carries expectations of competing for a championship, period. But one thing is abundantly clear this season: the Lakers aren’t competing for anything other than the chance to watch Victor Wembanyama drafted to New Orleans with its first-round pick.

But that doesn’t mean LeBron hasn’t been working hard behind the scenes to make necessary additions to make the Lakers a contender. According to Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, James has been subtly begging the Lakers to make changes all year.

“James is often subtle. But taken together, the sentiment might as well be blaring from a horn on high,” Goon wrote. “This team is embattled. The roster doesn’t have the tools around him that he’s had in the past. And for the 37-year-old – who has now scored at least 30 points in his last seven appearances – trying to keep the group competitive is exhausting, and the results simply aren’t showing up.”

The Lakers currently possess two of the more envious trade assets on the market: a pair of picks in 2027 and 2029. Given LeBron’s age and Davis’ injury history, those Lakers picks could be potential gold mines.

But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers won’t just use those picks willy-nilly. The team recognizes the value of those picks, meaning it will use those picks in “a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”

But with each Lakers loss, the chances LeBron makes the postseason obviously diminish. That could lead LeBron to look for other options this season or in 2024.

Could Cavs Lure LeBron to Cleveland in 2024?

Even if the Cavaliers don’t have the pieces to pull off a trade this season, Cleveland could use one ace up its sleeve to bring back LeBron: Bronny James.

LeBron has already stated he wants to play with Bronny, his oldest son, one day.

LeBron James wants to play with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, in the NBA. Got a problem with that?@KingJames opens up to @Chris_Ballard33 about his grand plan in this month’s SI cover story https://t.co/9fi98rnb2d pic.twitter.com/qRBU1KaL30 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 30, 2022

Quinn noted that the Cavs might have a first-round pick in 2024, the earliest Bronny could enter the NBA.

“Maybe there’s a way to get James back to Cleveland down the line,” Quinn suggested. “If he makes it to 2024 free agency, it’s worth noting that Cleveland still has a first-round pick that season that it can use on Bronny.”

The timeline is murky, at best. Though he is The King’s son, Bronny doesn’t possess nearly the same talent as his father. In fact, Bronny might need two or three seasons in college to truly get himself NBA-ready.