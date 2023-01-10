Cavaliers Proposal Ditches Big Man for LeBron James in Blockbuster Reunion

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a few tantalizing options heading into the trade deadline. A deal for Tim Hardaway, Jr. looks on the table should the Cavs be interested. The team has also been rumored to have interest in Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets.

But what if Cleveland wants to get splashy? With each new LeBron James rumbling out of Los Angeles, it’s worth wondering whether The King’s time with the Lakers is nearing an end.

Trying to work out LeBron’s worth this season (his 20th in the league) is messy.

But Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports outlined a trade that the Cavs could swing to bring LeBron back home. It’s a bit messy, but the Cavs could look to swap Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro to make way for James.

“Potential deal: James going to the Cavs would be an elegant way to wrap his career, but it probably would require the Cavs to give up All-Star center Jarrett Allen, as well as Isaac Okoro, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft. If Love gets a contract extension, he could be the added piece to make the numbers work,” Deveney wrote.

Moving Allen, an All-Star center whose defense ranks among the league’s best, for LeBron would be a major gamble. Plus, his partnership with second-year stud Evan Mobley has proven as strong as any frontcourt duo this year.

Cavaliers Among the ‘Most Likely’ Destinations for LeBron

Believe it or not, LeBron James has never requested out of a team. His move to the Heat, back to the Cavs, and then to the Lakers, all came as free agency destinations. But could LeBron make the uncharacteristic move of requesting a trade amidst the Lakers’ reticence to pull off a major trade this season?

If so, the Cavaliers are among the “most likely” destinations if James pursues a trade.

“That is the most likely thing if he wants it all to end on a good note,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “Go back to Cleveland one last time. It is a good team, you can win, and it is where it all started. No one’s going to hate him for going to Cleveland again. The trick is getting the numbers to match up, if you could do something with Kevin Love’s contract, that could be the key.”

Still one of the most ridiculous game-winners from LeBron. The degree of difficulty is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/expHC5CT6n — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) January 9, 2023

In Cleveland, James could slide into the wing spot that’s plagued the Cavaliers all year. None of Caris LeVert, Okoro, Dean Wade, or Cedi Osman have cemented themselves as the team’s long-term answer there.

But moving for James also likely opens up another hole in the roster. With Mobley sliding into the five spot, the team is left with a decision to make at the four that no one on the roster fits nicely into.

Cavaliers In On Kelly Oubre

The Cavs were cited as one of the teams eyeing a trade for Oubre by veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein, although the interest came before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand.

“Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks.”

With Oubre’s injury, though, it’s unclear whether the Cavs are still interested in acquiring the Hornets’ services, or whether it’s changed Charlotte’s asking price.