Tristan Thompson Sends Strong Message on Cavaliers Amid Strong Run

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a date with destiny. Barring a catastrophic collapse (á la last season’s injury debacle), the Cavs will almost certainly do something the franchise has failed at this century: go to the playoffs without LeBron James on the roster.

But that’s just the beginning for this Cavs team according to Tristan Thompson, who won a ring with Cleveland in 2016. With Cleveland on a red-hot seven-game win streak, Thompson noted the sky is the limit for Donovan Mitchell & Co.

“I’m going to stand on this right now. If they play the way they’re playing right now [in the playoffs], the Cavaliers… Eastern Conference finalists,” Thompson said on NBA Today.

The stats support Thompson’s argument. As it stands, the Cavs boast the league’s most efficient defense, anchored by studs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Cavs finished top-five in defense last season.

But with Mitchell’s arrival and Garland’s continued excellence, Cleveland’s offense received a jolt of adrenaline, with the Cavs also sporting a top-ten offense.

It may sound obvious, but it’s a very good thing for a team to be in the top ten of both categories. Last season, the Boston Celtics finished top-ten in both en route to a Finals appearance. The year before that, the Milwaukee Bucks blistered opponents on both ends of the floor on their way to a championship.

It’s not a guarantee, but it’s a significantly positive sign.

Darius Garland All-Star Snub?

Thompson also put the NBA on blast for leaving Darius Garland out of the All-Star Game.

“He should have been an All-Star. Give some love to the little guy,” Thompson argued. “For Darius, this is a whole new position to take. Having Donovan Mitchell means more facilitating and getting guys involved. He took a backseat in terms of scoring. But name a guard in the NBA that didn’t make an All-Star team that had multiple 40-point games and a 50-ball! When his team needs it, he shows and performs.”

Thompson makes a strong case for Garland’s inclusion. After all, Garland’s numbers this season are roughly the same as last. He’s averaging 8.0 assists this season compared to 8.6 last. His points per game figure this year (21.6) is virtually the same as last year’s mark (26.7). He’s also shooting 41.4% from three, up from 38% last season.

Further, Garland ranks seventh in assists per game (everyone else ahead of him on that list made the All-Star Game except James Harden).

Unfortunately, the guard depth is much stronger this year than last. For instance, Trae Young, a starter in last season’s game, didn’t crack the roster at all. And Harden, who leads the league in assists and is the second-best player on one of the league’s six best teams, also didn’t make the cut.

Popovich Showers Cavaliers with Praise

Thompson’s not the only one who believes in the Cavaliers. After Cleveland handed the San Antonio Spurs a 117-109 defeat Monday night legendary head coach Gregg Popovich couldn’t help but show love to Cleveland.

“We played a hell of a team,” Coach Popovich said after the game. “Coach Bickerstaff does a great job with those guys. They execute, they’re aggressive, and really play some good, solid defense, which is really going to serve them well in the playoffs.

If anyone knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, it’s the five-time NBA champion Popovich.

The Cavaliers have a chance to show their playoff mettle against the also-hot Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.