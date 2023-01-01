College Football on New Year’s: No CFB Bowl Games on TV Today, Jan. 1

College football fans will have a full day to recover from New Year’s Eve’s thrilling matchups with no bowl games on New Year’s Day for 2023. Given the NFL’s stronghold on Sundays, college football made a business decision to move the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Citrus Bowl from their traditional January 1 spot to one day later on January 2.

There is plenty of football on TV for January 1, 2023 with a full slate of NFL games. After what was likely the most competitive set of College Football Playoff games since the tournament’s inception, fans can catch their breath until Monday, January 2. After exciting endings to the semifinal matchups, Georgia takes on TCU in the National Championship Game on Monday, January 9.

Here is a look at the NFL games for New Year’s Day 2023 with the times listed in Eastern Standard Time. Click here to see a coverage map of what NFL games will be broadcast in your area.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. CBS

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. Fox

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders 1 p.m. Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. Fox

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS

L.A. Rams vs. L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens 8:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC (Monday, January 2)



The Rose Bowl Has Moved From New Year’s Day to Monday, January 2

With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday in 2023, Monday, January 2 is officially a national holiday, and fans will have the benefit of a full college football bowl schedule. The Rose Bowl headlines the slate of games as Pac-12 champion Utah takes on Penn State at 5 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. USC also squares off against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl at 1 p.m. ESPN.

Here is a look at the college football bowl schedule for Monday, January 2.

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois 12 p.m. ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue 1 p.m. ABC

Cotton Bowl: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane 1 p.m. ESPN

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State 5 p.m. ESPN

Georgia Is Nearly a 2-Touchdown Favorite Over TCU in National Championship

The National Championship between Georgia and TCU will serve as the grand finale of the college football season on Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. The Bulldogs open as an overwhelming 13.5-point favorite over the Horned Frogs, per FanDuel. The over-under is set at 61.5 points for the national title game.

TCU is no stranger to playing the role of underdog as the Horned Frogs were more than a touchdown underdog against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Both teams will have more than a week to recover from their excruciating semifinal matchups to advance to the National Championship.