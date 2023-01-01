College Football on New Year’s: No CFB Bowl Games on TV Today, Jan. 1

College football fans will have a full day to recover from New Year’s Eve’s thrilling matchups with no bowl games on New Year’s Day for 2023. Given the NFL’s stronghold on Sundays, college football made a business decision to move the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Citrus Bowl from their traditional January 1 spot to one day later on January 2.
There is plenty of football on TV for January 1, 2023 with a full slate of NFL games. After what was likely the most competitive set of College Football Playoff games since the tournament’s inception, fans can catch their breath until Monday, January 2. After exciting endings to the semifinal matchups, Georgia takes on TCU in the National Championship Game on Monday, January 9.
Here is a look at the NFL games for New Year’s Day 2023 with the times listed in Eastern Standard Time. Click here to see a coverage map of what NFL games will be broadcast in your area.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions 1 p.m. Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. CBS
New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. Fox
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox
Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders 1 p.m. Fox
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. Fox
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS
L.A. Rams vs. L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC (Monday, January 2)
The Rose Bowl Has Moved From New Year’s Day to Monday, January 2
With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday in 2023, Monday, January 2 is officially a national holiday, and fans will have the benefit of a full college football bowl schedule. The Rose Bowl headlines the slate of games as Pac-12 champion Utah takes on Penn State at 5 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. USC also squares off against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl at 1 p.m. ESPN.
Here is a look at the college football bowl schedule for Monday, January 2.
ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois 12 p.m. ESPN2
Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue 1 p.m. ABC
Cotton Bowl: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane 1 p.m. ESPN
Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State 5 p.m. ESPN
Georgia Is Nearly a 2-Touchdown Favorite Over TCU in National Championship
The National Championship between Georgia and TCU will serve as the grand finale of the college football season on Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. The Bulldogs open as an overwhelming 13.5-point favorite over the Horned Frogs, per FanDuel. The over-under is set at 61.5 points for the national title game.
TCU is no stranger to playing the role of underdog as the Horned Frogs were more than a touchdown underdog against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Both teams will have more than a week to recover from their excruciating semifinal matchups to advance to the National Championship.