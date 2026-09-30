College Football TV Ratings Reveal Which Powerhouse Teams Fans Couldn’t Stop Watching in Week 4

The college football television numbers from Week 4 are in, and the biggest audiences belonged to many of the sport’s biggest brands. Texas, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia all appeared among the 10 most-watched games of the week, giving fans a revealing look at which matchups commanded national attention.

According to On3, citing Nielsen Big Data + Panel Data, Texas-Tennessee easily led the weekend with 9.8 million viewers on ABC. That matchup finished well ahead of every other game, reinforcing the drawing power of two recognizable programs playing in a major SEC showdown.

Ole Miss-Florida ranked second with 8.3 million viewers, also on ABC. Texas A&M-LSU followed in third at 5.7 million, giving ABC each of the three most-watched college football games of Week 4.

Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia Also Draw Major Audiences

The Big Ten and several other national brands filled out the middle of the rankings. Oregon-USC drew 4.6 million viewers on NBC, while Iowa-Michigan finished just behind it with 4.5 million on CBS.

Northwestern-Indiana surprisingly landed sixth at 3.9 million, while Illinois-Ohio State followed at 3.7 million on FOX. Ohio State’s game featured Jeremiah Smith’s spectacular 217-yard, four-touchdown performance, but the Buckeyes still finished behind several other high-profile matchups in total audience.

South Carolina-Alabama ranked eighth with 2.9 million viewers on ESPN, while Oklahoma-Georgia generated 2.6 million. Utah-Iowa State completed the top 10 at 1.3 million viewers on FOX.

The biggest takeaway might be the SEC’s overwhelming presence. Five of the 10 games featured matchups between SEC teams, and the conference owned each of the top three spots. Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU all helped deliver audiences of at least 5.7 million.

Still, the numbers also show that brand power matters across conferences. Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC all appeared inside the top seven, while Georgia and Alabama remained among the most-watched programs despite ranking lower on the list.

For college football fans constantly debating which teams truly move the needle nationally, Week 4 provided another data point. The biggest brands are still pulling massive audiences, but the right matchup, network and stakes can turn almost any major Saturday showdown into appointment television.