4 Results Helped Iowa’s College Football Playoff Chances

The Iowa Hawkeyes still need a lot to break their way to get into the College Football Playoff.

But after Saturday’s results, Iowa is still very much alive in the chase for a CFP spot.

Iowa was ranked No. 15 in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings, but the overall results on Saturday point the arrow up for the Hawkeyes.

Here’s what you need to know.

Iowa Takes Care of Business

The first key for Iowa is that it can’t lose again this season.

On Saturday, they took care of business at home in a 28-7 win over Purdue.

They’ll play Illinois on Nov. 21 and Nebraska on Nov. 27 (Black Friday), and Iowa needs to win both of those games to make everything else relevant.

4 Results Help Iowa

The first useful outcome for Iowa actually came on Friday night.

That’s when Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes stunned the No. 14 Houston Cougars in an upset. The loss knocks Houston entirely out of CFP contention, and with them having been a spot ahead of Iowa, that helps the Hawkeyes move up.

So too does Florida’s win over Kentucky in Lexington. That’s bad for the Wildcats, who entered the day ranked No. 11 but will no longer be there after the defeat.

Another helpful outcome? Indiana’s win over USC. The Hoosiers beat the Trojans in Bloomington, and there’s no way USC gets to the CFP now — they were ranked behind Iowa, but their bubble has burst.

And then in a shocker, Arkansas routed South Carolina, 34-6. The Gamecocks were another team chasing an at-large bid and probably needing a strong finish. Instead, they threw up a stinker.

Iowa gains at least two spots because of those results and has two fewer teams to worry about behind them.

Can Iowa Make Big Ten Title Game?

Barring a host of upsets in the final two weeks of the regular season, Iowa won’t have a conference record good enough, or a tiebreaker useful enough, to make the Big Ten title game — which comes with the chance of an automatic CFP berth.

Iowa doesn’t actually need that, though. If a few more results above them in the College Football Playoff standings go their way, Iowa can get into the dance as an at-large bid.

The teams that it would be most helpful to Iowa to lose in the weeks ahead are Tennessee, Indiana, BYU, Texas Tech and Wake Forest.