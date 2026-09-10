Is Aaron Donald Playing Today? Why Pitt Legend Isn’t Active in Retirement Return

Last November, Aaron Donald looked like a happily retired former football player.

That’s when the University of Pittsburgh held a jersey retirement ceremony for Donald. It was a massive scene for one of the greatest players to ever don a Pitt uniform.

At the time, Donald was retired from the NFL, for multiple years.

Less than a year later, though, the retirement is over. Donald is once again a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He’s back in the NFL.

He just isn’t quite back yet.

The Rams open their season on what will be Friday morning in Australia, but Thursday night back in the United States, with a clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Donald won’t be a part of it.

Is Aaron Donald Playing Today?

No, Donald isn’t playing in the season opener for the Rams.

It was a question mark pretty much since the moment Donald made his return official, and there seemed to be some momentum in each direction over the last week or so.

In the end, the Rams made the call to keep Donald out of action for this one.

Why Isn’t Aaron Donald Playing?

The Rams want Donald to continue to work his way back into game shape.

He actually didn’t even travel with the Rams to Australia, instead staying back home to continue his ramp up toward an NFL return.

“I think he’ll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but we’re making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters earlier this week. “… It will add value when he’s ready to go, but being two years off retirement, he’s attacked this the right way, but it would have been a really quick turnaround.”

Donald last played in the NFL during the 2023 season, making 16 regular season appearances and then getting one playoff game before the Rams were eliminated.

After that season, Donald opted to retire despite seeming to be very much still a high-level player. That year, he had 53 tackles and 8.0 sacks.

Donald is now 35, and it seems at least in part that the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett helped entice the return from retirement. The partnership will put one of the best interior defensive linemen ever alongside one of the best pass rushers ever.

The 49ers will only have to deal with Garrett in Australia. Soon enough, though, the NFL will have to contend with Donald and Garrett side by side. That’s enough to make offensive linemen have nightmares.