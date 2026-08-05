Akron’s History-Making Marketing Move Sparks Wild Reactions

The Akron Zips took luring in season tickets holders to historic new levels Wednesday. Except this lucky winner earns a chance to get creative with Akron football head coach Joe Moorhead. By becoming an offensive coordinator for one game series only.

The last 10 words are not a misprint.

Akron launched new history by finding its next closet play-caller ahead of facing Robert Morris on Sept. 12. But current UA season ticket holders are automatically entered into the pool. Fans can still enter by becoming a season ticket holder, though.

No other NCAA football program, regardless of power conference or even at the Division III level, is known to pull off such a stunt. Yet the school announced its offensive coordinator of the game drive.

“The selected fan will work directly with Zips’ football head coach Joe Moorhead to help design the plays that open the game — a first-of-its-kind experience for the Akron program,” the school wrote in a news release.

Akron Athletic Director and Head Coach Confirms Move

Here’s when fans know this isn’t a joke: when the athletic director confirms the move.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring our fans closer to the program,” said Dr. Andrew T. Goodrich, Director of Athletics in the release. “This is about giving one of our most loyal supporters a seat at the table, right alongside our coaching staff, on the biggest night of the season.”

Even Moorhead himself confirmed this fan opportunity is very real.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with the season ticket holder who wins this contest,” Moorhead said in the same release. “This will give our fans a behind-the-scenes experience that has never been done before anywhere. So I’m excited to show them how to put together the opening script and see what they can do.”

But once again, the vision is for this fan to call plays during the opening series of the home opener.

Interested fans Flood Online Following Akron Announcement

So the flood gates swung wide open and interested fans starting flooding through with interest. Including national sports personalities.

Former college football at Upper Iowa turned internet personality Ben Houselog reacted with a “fake punt” idea. College football writer Matt Brown delivered his own special teams trickery idea.

“My second down fake field goal is going to be AWESOME,” Brown posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

But Underdog Fantasy presented another idea. They aim to bring back the legendary hook-and-ladder Boise State play from the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

Finally, former NFL offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. vows that “every offensive lineman will touch the rock” with him as play caller.

Could Gimmick Take Off Across College Football?

Akron just found a new way to take fan interest into another stratosphere.

And the Zips discovered a new, unique way to engage fan interest following a 5-7 season with their home opener versus RMU.

Yet a plan like this could also bring potential conflict on the sidelines. More so if the winning play-caller gets Akron to score on the opening drive and starts refusing to relinquish their play-calling duties.

Still though, Akron brilliantly gained future viewers for its Sept. 12 home opener. The winning fan gets selected in a drawing held on Aug. 19.