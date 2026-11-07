No. 5 Alabama will take on No. 14 LSU from Baton Rouge on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide has released its final injury report.
Alabama ruled out six players.
OUT:
LB Desmond Umeozulu
LB Cayden Jones
DB Nick Sherman
DL Jeremiah Beaman
OL Casey Poe
OL Jared Graham
Alabama had already ruled out those six players before Saturday, with four ruled out on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide labeled four players as game-time decisions.
GAME-TIME DECISION:
DB Zabien Brown
RB EJ Crowell
QB Jett Thomalla
OL William Sanders
Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, center Racin Delgatty, running back AK Deat and defensive tackle Terrance Green are all off the injury report.
LSU ruled out five players.
OUT:
LB Whit Weeks
S Dashawn Spears
WR Phillip Wright III
LB Charles Ross II
DT Richard Anderson
6 Alabama Players Ruled Out for High-Stakes Matchup With LSU