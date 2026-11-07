6 Alabama Players Ruled Out for High-Stakes Matchup With LSU

No. 5 Alabama will take on No. 14 LSU from Baton Rouge on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Crimson Tide has released its final injury report.

Alabama ruled out six players.

OUT:

LB Desmond Umeozulu

LB Cayden Jones

DB Nick Sherman

DL Jeremiah Beaman

OL Casey Poe

OL Jared Graham

Alabama had already ruled out those six players before Saturday, with four ruled out on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide labeled four players as game-time decisions.

GAME-TIME DECISION:

DB Zabien Brown

RB EJ Crowell

QB Jett Thomalla

OL William Sanders

Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, center Racin Delgatty, running back AK Deat and defensive tackle Terrance Green are all off the injury report.

LSU ruled out five players.

OUT:

LB Whit Weeks

S Dashawn Spears

WR Phillip Wright III

LB Charles Ross II

DT Richard Anderson