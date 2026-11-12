Alabama Already Rules Out 7 Players Ahead of Vanderbilt Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide surged to No. 3 in the nation in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

They’re coming off a massive road victory over the LSU Tigers and will remain on the road this weekend when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Alabama has struggled against Vanderbilt at times over the last few seasons.

However, Vanderbilt hasn’t had an ideal season by any stretch, entering Saturday’s matchup with a 4-5 record.

Alabama Already Rules Out 7 Players

On Wednesday, the SEC released the first injury report for the matchup, and Alabama has already ruled out seven players. Several have missed extended time, while others were added to the report after last week’s game.

Linebackers Desmond Umeozulu and Cayden Jones, defensive back Nick Sherman, offensive lineman Casey Poe and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman remain sidelined with ongoing injuries.

Alabama also ruled out two new players: star tight end Josh Ford, who sustained a season-ending ACL injury against LSU, and defensive lineman Mhari Johnson, who has an undisclosed injury. Johnson did not appear on Alabama’s injury report ahead of last week’s game against LSU.

Alabama availability report Wednesday before Vanderbilt https://t.co/QaJFRegfeR — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 12, 2026

Alabama QB Keelon Russell Deemed ‘Probable’ to Play

In some good news, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell is listed as probable for Saturday’s game while dealing with an ankle injury. That’s an encouraging sign this early in the week.

Alabama also listed defensive back Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell, defensive back Chuck McDonald III and offensive lineman William Sanders as probable for Saturday.

Looking at Alabama

The Crimson Tide control their own destiny from here on out and will enter each of their three remaining games as favorites.

After facing Vanderbilt on the road, Alabama will take on Chattanooga next week before closing out the regular season at home against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. That rivalry matchup can always go either way.

For Alabama to reach the SEC Championship Game, however, the Crimson Tide currently sit behind both Tennessee and Georgia, two teams they’ve already lost to this season. To punch their ticket to the championship game, Alabama would need at least one of those teams to lose one of its remaining three games.