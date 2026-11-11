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Alabama’s Backup QB Looms on Depth Chart After Keelon Russell Injury

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Alabama QB Keelon Russell
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Alabama QB Keelon Russell returned after an ankle injury to beat LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a massive win at LSU on Saturday, the kind that can be a springboard to reaching massive goals the rest of the season.

They’ll just have to hope that the injury sustained by Keelon Russell isn’t a big deal, or they’ll have to rely on a backup while going deeper into the QB depth chart.

The good news is that Russell isn’t super injured, based on what has been said. He’s been called “day-to-day,” which doesn’t imply a very long absence even if a bit of time is missed.

But any time without Russell is a step back for Alabama’s offense — and even if his mobility is a bit limited by injury, that changes his game, too.

While at this point it sounds more likely than not that Russell plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday, this is a look at what might happen if he doesn’t.

Alabama Backup QB

GettyPASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Austin Mack #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in action against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Alabama’s backup quarterback is Austin Mack.

Mack is a redshirt junior who began his college career at Washington but has now grown comfortable in the Crimson Tide program, including suiting up for the Rose Bowl in January, as pictured above.

This season, Mack has attempted four passes, completing three.

A year ago in all his action, Mack was 24-for-32 passing for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran nine times for 22 yards and a touchdown.

He’s not the athlete of Russell — few are — but Mack can make plays in a variety of ways.

Alabama QB Depth Chart

Alabama v Kentucky
GettyLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 12: Kalen DeBoer the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the game against Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on September 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There’s just one other quarterback conceptually on Alabama’s depth chart behind Russell and Mack.

That’s true freshman Jett Thomalla, who was a high-ranking recruit out of Omaha, Nebraska.

Thomalla has yet to appear in a college game, and he’s unlikely to do so this season unless Russell misses time and Mack is the starter. That would then put Thomalla one play away from the field, whether due to injury or as a potential close-out guy in a blowout.

It’s clear that Alabama’s best chance of winning games the rest of the way is with Russell at the helm, and they’ll have to manage his injury as best they can to make sure that can happen.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Alabama’s Backup QB Looms on Depth Chart After Keelon Russell Injury

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