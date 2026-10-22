Alabama Gets Bad News Ahead of Week 8 Matchup With Texas A&M

Alabama is aiming to return to the win column on Saturday against Texas A&M after losing its last two games to Georgia and Tennessee. However, the Crimson Tide will play without a few key players.

The Crimson Tide released its latest availability report on Wednesday and ruled out six players.

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

LB Desmond Umeozulu

LB Cayden Jones

DB Nick Sherman

DL Jeremiah Beaman

DL Terrance Green

Alabama also listed four questionable players.

DB Zabien Brown

RB EJ Crowell

DL Fatutoa Henry

OL Racin Delgatty

Coleman-Williams Will Miss His Second Game

Coleman-Williams will not play this weekend after surgery last week. ESPN’s Katie George reported before the Tennessee game that Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Coleman-Williams has played in six games this season, recording 23 receptions for 415 yards and four scores.

Alabama missed Coleman Williams in a big way against Tennessee, scoring only 10 points, and quarterback Keelon Russell struggled to throw the ball, completing only 19 of 29 passes for 147 yards and throwing two interceptions.

The Crimson Tide will enter its bye week after facing the Aggies, so Coleman-Williams and a few other injured players could return when Alabama returns from the bye to play LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 7.

Alabama Could Be One Loss Away From Missing the Playoffs

Many Alabama fans didn’t think it would happen after a 5-0 start, but the Crimson Tide could miss the playoffs. After two straight losses, that could become reality.

Alabama still has five games left against Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt, Chattanooga and Auburn, and it could fall in one of these contests.

The Crimson Tide will host A&M and Auburn, but the game against LSU could be where Alabama trips up.

LSU also has two losses, and its playoff hopes hang in the balance. It’s hard to play the Tigers in Baton Rouge, and Alabama just struggled against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

If Alabama can’t adapt to the LSU crowd, the Crimson Tide may not win on Nov. 7, risking missing the playoffs for a second time under head coach Kalen DeBoer.