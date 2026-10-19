Kalen DeBoer Assigns Blame for Alabama’s Loss vs. Tennessee Amid Backlash

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is facing mounting pressure to save the team’s college football season after back-to-back losses. DeBoer believes there is one pressing issue that contributed to the team’s loss to Tennessee.

The Bama coach wants to see the team’s rushing attack improve moving forward.

“There’s got to be some continuity in a run game that is going to set up some opportunities for us to be able to have our whole offense available,” DeBoer noted after the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Vols, per Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Justin Smith.

“And in the end, it’s hard to drive the ball play after play for three or four yards to play down the drive, especially if you have some penalties on top of it, and so we got to make sure we continue to hone in on some of the things we are really good at.”

DeBoer believes that establishing the run can create more explosive plays.

“And execute because that’s where you can get your place, and that’s where you know the explosive athletes and players can go and get the job done,” DeBoer added.

“So you know, to me, I don’t know what the explosives were for today and again, the run game sets that up. So you gotta have a little bit of both feeding off each other. When we have been rolling as an offense, usually both of those things are in sync and rolling together.”

All eyes are on DeBoer amid Alabama’s latest losing streak.

Alabama Is in a ‘Very Dark Place’ Under Head Coach Kalen DeBoer, Says Paul Finebaum

Alabama managed just 54 rushing yards against Tennessee. Daniel Hill led the way with seven carries for 34 yards, but DeBoer is looking for more from the team’s running backs heading into the Texas A&M matchup.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum describes Alabama as being in “a very dark place” under DeBoer following consecutive losses.

“Alabama’s not done, but they are in a very dark place,” Finebaum noted on “The Matt Barrie Show,” via On3. “I can’t tell you the amount of anger and animosity I heard as that game was coming to an end. Here’s why.

“For all the things we’ve said about Kalen DeBoer, the one thing he can’t seem to do is get out of his own way. Every time he gets the fanbase behind him, he loses them,” Finebaum continued.

“That is a dangerous and scary place to be. Doesn’t matter what your contract is, or what your record is.”

Kalen DeBoer on Alabama’s Losing Streak: ‘It’s Going to be Really Uncomfortable’

Despite the losing streak, Alabama is a sizable 14.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, per FanDuel. DeBoer admitted that life in Tuscaloosa is going to be “uncomfortable” ahead of the Texas A&M showdown.

“I just said it’s going to be really uncomfortable,” DeBoer noted after Alabama’s loss against Tennessee, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s not like I felt they didn’t practice. We had a lot of motivation to come back and have a great week and prepare for this game.

“But moving forward, it’s going to be another level of uncomfortable. A lot of guys haven’t been through that the last year or two. I know they feel it.”